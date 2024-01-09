2M Group and Xampla Secure Funding to Revolutionize Food Packaging with Morro

In a significant stride towards sustainable packaging, Runcorn-based 2M Group and Cambridge-based Xampla have been awarded an Innovate UK Smart Grant. The funding will boost the production of Morro, a new plant-based coating intended to replace petroleum-based equivalents in single-use food packaging. Demonstrating both biodegradability and home compostability, the material stands as a promising contender in the fight against plastic pollution.

Morro: A Green Game-Changer

The Morro coating is not only safe for food contact, but it also has the potential to significantly reduce plastic waste. By 2031, it is expected to replace up to 10,000 tonnes of single-use plastic coatings and one million kilometres of plastic-coated paperboard. This transformative innovation could reshape the landscape of food packaging, aligning with the growing consumer demand for eco-friendly alternatives.

Impact on UK’s Biomanufacturing Supply Chain

The grant awarded to 2M Group and Xampla will enable the expansion of manufacturing operations in Milton Keynes. This move will strengthen the UK’s biomanufacturing supply chain, create jobs, and prompt regulatory change. The Smart Grant, therefore, plays a critical role in fostering a greener, more sustainable economy.

A Collaborative Effort towards Sustainable Packaging

Founded in 2004, 2M Group boasts a diverse portfolio in the chemical sector and operates across multiple countries. Xampla, on the other hand, is a well-known biopolymers producer that has previously received funding from UK Research & Innovation and Innovate UK through the Smart Sustainable Plastic Packaging (SSPP) Challenge. The collaboration between these two companies is a testament to their shared commitment to revolutionising the plastic packaging industry. Their joint effort to scale up the production of Morro signals a significant shift towards sustainable packaging solutions.