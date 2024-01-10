en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
AI & ML

Innovations and Eccentric Tech Unveiled at CES 2024

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:22 pm EST
Innovations and Eccentric Tech Unveiled at CES 2024

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 has once again captured the attention of tech enthusiasts worldwide with its plethora of innovative and somewhat eccentric products. The event highlighted the industry’s unyielding creativity and forward-thinking approach, featuring everything from pocket-sized AI assistants to transparent televisions.

Rabbit r1: The Pocket-Sized Wonder

One of the standout devices at the event was the Rabbit r1, a pocket-sized AI task assistant. The compact device can perform a multitude of tasks, from summoning an Uber to managing dinner orders, and even taking photographs. Priced at $199, the Rabbit r1 is expected to commence shipping in March.

Holobox and Looking Glass Go: Holography Goes Mainstream

Holographic technology also made a significant splash at CES 2024. The Holobox from Holoconnects can project a real-time 3D likeness of an individual, while the Looking Glass Go offers a six-inch screen for displaying holographic images on the move.

Samsung’s Ballie Robot and Transparent TVs

Samsung’s Ballie robot made a triumphant return with an array of upgraded features, including AI capabilities and an inbuilt projector for household assistance and entertainment. Samsung and LG also unveiled their versions of transparent displays, showcasing TVs that seamlessly blend into home decor.

Lenovo’s Hybrid and Eccentric Designs

Lenovo, on the other hand, introduced the ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid, a device that combines the functionality of a Windows 11 laptop and an Android tablet. It also showcased the Cooler Master Shark X PC and Magic Bay peripherals, both of which turned heads with their unique designs. In an unusual yet practical collaboration, Lenovo teamed up with rainwear manufacturer Maium to create the waterproof Cocoon Coat with a tablet pocket that can transform into a hammock.

A Personal Touch from the Senior Features Writer

Finally, the Senior Features Writer at PCMag used CES 2024 as a platform to discuss a range of interconnected topics, from surveillance and vaccination cards to NFTs, all of which are intrinsically linked to technology’s ever-evolving landscape.

0
AI & ML Tech
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

AI & ML

See more
14 mins ago
Neural Processing Units in Modern Laptops: A Deep Dive into Real-World Impact
At the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, a new star attraction was the integration of Neural Processing Units (NPUs) into contemporary laptops. Tech enthusiasts and experts alike were eager to ascertain the real-world impact of these innovative components, especially in the context of their advertised potential to reshape the future of AI
Neural Processing Units in Modern Laptops: A Deep Dive into Real-World Impact
Sanofi's CEO Paul Hudson Charts the Company's Course in Immunology
5 hours ago
Sanofi's CEO Paul Hudson Charts the Company's Course in Immunology
Scorpion Wins 2024 BIG Innovation Award for AI Chat Technology
6 hours ago
Scorpion Wins 2024 BIG Innovation Award for AI Chat Technology
Microsoft and Mangata Networks Collaborate to Elevate Cloud Technology
3 hours ago
Microsoft and Mangata Networks Collaborate to Elevate Cloud Technology
UGreen Announces Intel Partnership and AI-Powered NASync Storage Devices at CES 2024
4 hours ago
UGreen Announces Intel Partnership and AI-Powered NASync Storage Devices at CES 2024
CES 2024: A Dive into AI-Enhanced Innovations and Spectacles
4 hours ago
CES 2024: A Dive into AI-Enhanced Innovations and Spectacles
Latest Headlines
World News
Philippines Expected to Become 'Aging Population' by 2030: UN Study
33 seconds
Philippines Expected to Become 'Aging Population' by 2030: UN Study
Democratic Representative Chris Deluzio Calls for Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Resignation Amidst Controversy
2 mins
Democratic Representative Chris Deluzio Calls for Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Resignation Amidst Controversy
Hydro Flask Water Bottle Survives Intense Car Fire, Becomes Emotional Support
2 mins
Hydro Flask Water Bottle Survives Intense Car Fire, Becomes Emotional Support
Johnny Matthews: Glasgow's Rugby Star Eyeing the Top Scorer Record
2 mins
Johnny Matthews: Glasgow's Rugby Star Eyeing the Top Scorer Record
PPN to Host 3rd Annual 'Pharmacy 50' Awards: A Celebration of Pharmacy Leadership
3 mins
PPN to Host 3rd Annual 'Pharmacy 50' Awards: A Celebration of Pharmacy Leadership
Tennessee Panel: State's Overreach or Church's Influence? A Debate Between Faith and Politics
4 mins
Tennessee Panel: State's Overreach or Church's Influence? A Debate Between Faith and Politics
Government Shutdown Looms: Food Safety Inspections and Veterans' Care at Risk
4 mins
Government Shutdown Looms: Food Safety Inspections and Veterans' Care at Risk
Anaheim Ducks Claim Gustav Lindstrom off Waivers from Montreal Canadiens
4 mins
Anaheim Ducks Claim Gustav Lindstrom off Waivers from Montreal Canadiens
Joey Graziadei: From Tennis Pro to Reality TV Star, an Unconventional Journey
4 mins
Joey Graziadei: From Tennis Pro to Reality TV Star, an Unconventional Journey
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
15 mins
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
2 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
2 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
7 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
7 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
9 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
10 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
10 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app