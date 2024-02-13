INNOMINE 2024: Unleashing Innovation in Iran's Mining Sector

Iran's capital, Tehran, is buzzing with the spirit of innovation as the fourth edition of the International Innovation Award in Mines and Mining Industries (INNOMINE) gets underway. Organized by the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), this event is set to judge 108 groundbreaking initiatives over the next two days.

A Goldmine of Opportunities

The primary objective of INNOMINE is to identify and recognize technological innovators within the mining sector. By creating opportunities for startups and commercializing top ideas, the event aims to attract investment and foster collaboration among industry stakeholders.

The discovery of 117 new promising mineral zones across Iran in September 2022, under the framework of a program called 'geological transformation and exploration of mineral reserves', has only added to the excitement. These zones include 17 new gold zones, 60 copper zones, 25 nickel zones, 9 magnesite zones, and 6 lead and zinc zones.

Unveiling Iran's Hidden Treasures

With an estimated total proven reserve of over 100 billion tons, Iran's mining sector is ripe with potential. The Geological Survey and Mineral Exploration of Iran's recent findings have opened up a plethora of opportunities for investors and entrepreneurs alike.

The 'geological transformation and exploration of mineral reserves' program, aimed at developing unprivileged areas and creating productive employment, has been instrumental in these discoveries.

Fostering an Atmosphere of Creativity and Collaboration

INNOMINE 2024 is more than just a competition; it's a platform for interaction and creativity among industry operators and scholars. By bringing together the brightest minds in the field, the event hopes to spark conversations that could lead to the next big breakthrough in the mining industry.

As we navigate through the exhibits and listen to pitches from innovators, the energy in the room is palpable. Each initiative represents not only a potential solution to existing challenges but also a step towards a more sustainable and prosperous future for Iran's mining sector.

In conclusion, with the fourth edition of INNOMINE well underway, Tehran is currently the epicenter of innovation in the mining industry. The discoveries of new mineral zones, coupled with the event's goals of fostering collaboration and identifying top technological innovators, are set to transform the sector's landscape. This exciting journey towards unlocking Iran's mineral wealth and potential is just beginning.