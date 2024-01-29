InMobi's Mobile Marketing Handbook 2024: A Guide to Navigating India's Evolving Mobile Landscape

InMobi has unveiled its Mobile Marketing Handbook (MMH) for 2024, a comprehensive exploration into the evolving landscape of mobile marketing in India. The MMH 2024 delves into smartphone usage trends, highlighting an unprecedented demand for quick, intelligent experiences accessible with a single tap.

The Power of the Smart Lock Screen

With the smart lock screen emerging as a game-changing marketing tool, brands can now engage consumers directly and meaningfully. The MMH 2024 underscores the potential of the lock screen to transform the brand-consumer relationship. Vasuta Agarwal, InMobi Group's Chief Business Officer, believes the handbook serves as a strategic guide for brands amidst a time when Indian consumers' reliance on smartphones is at an all-time high.

Understanding the 'Always-on' Users

The handbook reveals that the average Indian spends over 4 hours daily on their smartphone, surpassing the global average. With India boasting over 881 million internet users, the MMH 2024 identifies a burgeoning segment of 'Always-on' Users. These users crave seamless interactions and rapid access to mobile experiences, without the need to unlock their devices. Glance, the leading smart lock screen platform, is spotlighted as a vital channel for engaging these 'Always-on' Users. Over 200 million users enjoy personalized content and experiences directly on their lock screens, thanks to Glance.

Lock Screen Marketing Strategies

The MMH 2024 also provides a roadmap for brands to effectively leverage the lock screen to establish early consumer connections and stimulate action. It presents success stories from brands like Pizza Hut, American Tourister, and Swiggy. These case studies demonstrate how these brands have capitalized on the Glance Lock Screen to boost consumer engagement across their marketing funnels. The handbook underscores the importance of reimagining marketing strategies to deliver tailored experiences that resonate with today's mobile-first consumer.