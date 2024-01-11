InHealth Technologies Responds to Data Breach Affecting Customer Health Information

InHealth Technologies, a global leader in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of Blom-Singer voice restoration and ENT products, has announced a data security incident that has possibly exposed the personal and health information of some of its customers. Unauthorized access was detected in some of the company's systems, leading to the encryption of certain files by an unidentified entity.

Advertisment

Details of the Data Breach

The potentially exposed information includes names, dates of birth, social security numbers, prescription details, and health insurance information. The breach incident took place between April 27, 2023, and May 13, 2023. Given the sensitivity of the information involved, affected individuals are at a potential risk of identity theft and other fraudulent activities.

Response by InHealth Technologies

Advertisment

In response to the breach, InHealth Technologies has launched an investigation with the assistance of third-party forensic experts to secure its network and mitigate any further damage. The company has also taken steps to strengthen its data security measures to prevent such incidents in the future. This includes implementing policies to restrict employee access, requiring multi-factor authentication, conducting regular audits, and encrypting patient information.

Support for Affected Customers

InHealth is offering complimentary identity theft protection services through IDX to customers who may have been affected by this data breach. The company is also contacting potentially impacted individuals by mail, providing them with resources to help safeguard their information. Additional inquiries about the incident can be made via email or through InHealth's call center.

As InHealth Technologies navigates this incident, it offers a stark reminder of the ever-present threat of data breaches and the importance of robust data security measures in the healthcare industry. It underscores the ongoing challenges faced by healthcare organizations in protecting sensitive patient data and maintaining trust amidst the increasing sophistication of cyber threats.