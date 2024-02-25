Infinix Shatters Records and Redefines Mobile Gaming at MWC 2024

As the sun set over Barcelona, the tech world witnessed a groundbreaking moment at ShowStoppers MWC 2024. The stage was set for Infinix to unveil a flagship-level concept in mobile gaming technology that would not just turn heads but set a new benchmark in the industry.

Achieving an industry-leading AnTuTu benchmark score of 2,215,639, Infinix's latest innovation is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset, marking a pivotal shift in mobile gaming performance and thermal management. But it didn't stop there; Infinix also announced its plans to launch a dual-core flagship gaming smartphone in 2024, making it clear that the future of mobile gaming is now.

Revolutionary Cooling and AI Management

At the heart of Infinix's innovation lies the first CoolMax system for cooling, utilizing Thermal-Electric Cooling and the Peltier effect to maintain optimal performance conditions. This system, combined with an AI management platform, ensures that gamers can enjoy extended sessions without the fear of overheating, a common issue that plagues many high-end smartphones today. The integration of these technologies not only boosts performance but also enhances the overall gaming experience, making it smoother and more immersive than ever before.

In addition to its gaming prowess, Infinix introduced several other technologies at MWC 2024 that are set to redefine the mobile experience. The E-Color Shift technology allows for a customizable device appearance, while AirCharge wireless charging offers a glimpse into the future of battery technology with the Extreme-Temp Battery, capable of charging in temperatures as low as minus 40 degrees Celsius.