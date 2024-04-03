Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G Series Launch in India: Specs, Colors, and Price Details Unveiled

Confirmed to make its debut in India this April, the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G series is stirring interest among tech enthusiasts and smartphone users alike. Comprising the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G and its superior counterpart, the Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G, the series promises cutting-edge features, including MediaTek Dimensity chipsets, 108-megapixel triple rear cameras, and innovative charging technologies. Expected to mirror the specifications of their global variants, the phones are also set to dazzle in Obsidian Black, Titan Gold, and Vintage Green shades, capturing both performance and style.

Key Features and Specifications

At the heart of the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G series lies the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC, supplemented by an impressive 12GB of RAM, expandable by another 12GB. This formidable combination is housed within a sleek design featuring a 120Hz curved AMOLED display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. Charging capabilities are equally remarkable, with the All-Round FastCharge 2.0 technology enabling 100W wired hyper charging, 20W wireless Mag charging, and reverse wireless charging. The series is not just about performance but also innovation, with voice-activated AI-backed Active Halo lights adding a distinctive touch to the user experience.

Photography and Battery Life

Photography enthusiasts will find the 108-megapixel triple rear camera units compelling, offering 3x lossless zoom for capturing stunning visuals without compromise. Selfie lovers are not forgotten, with a 32-megapixel front camera ensuring crystal-clear captures. Powering these features is a robust 5,000mAh battery, ensuring that users can enjoy prolonged usage without constant recharges. These specifications position the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G series as a formidable contender in the mid-range smartphone market, promising both performance and durability.

Availability and Pricing

Anticipation builds as the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G series is set to launch in India on April 12, with availability confirmed on the popular ecommerce platform, Flipkart. While pricing details will be officially unveiled on launch day, estimates based on global variants suggest a starting price of approximately $289 for the Note 40 Pro 5G, with the Pro+ 5G variant slightly higher at around $309. These competitive price points, coupled with the series' impressive features, make the