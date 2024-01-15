Industrial Conference Set to Explore Cybersecurity, 5G, and AI

In a significant stride towards fostering technological advancements in the industrial sector, a pivotal conference is set to unfold, promising a cornucopia of knowledge and networking opportunities. This event will delve into key topics such as industrial cybersecurity, implications and advancements of 5G in the Middle East, and the infusion of Artificial Intelligence (AI) into Operational Technology (OT) networks.

Expanding Horizons: Industrial Revolution 4.0

The conference aims to address the convergence of smart buildings and factories, and strategies to surmount connectivity challenges in air conditioning retrofits. It will also cast a spotlight on the future of building connectivity. A unique focus will be on monitoring remote assets with a comprehensive, 360-degree perspective and nurturing green growth initiatives in the Middle East.

Mega Trends and Future Opportunities

Participants will navigate the mega trends in automation and glean insights from industry experts about the landscape and opportunities in the Middle East, particularly in the context of significant development plans like Saudi Vision 2030 and the Dubai Urban Plan 2040. The conference holds a promise of live demonstrations of 5G, the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) connectivity applications, providing practical insights into the latest technologies.

A Platform for Professional Exchange

More than just a gathering, the event offers a platform for professionals to share their experiences of challenges, solutions, and successes within their fields. This encourages valuable exchanges among industry peers, fostering an environment of collective growth and learning.