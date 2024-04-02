India's Union Budget to Unveil FAME 3 Scheme, Boosting Electric Vehicle Sector

With the conclusion of the FAME 2 scheme in March 2024, the Indian government is poised to introduce the third phase, FAME 3, in the upcoming Union Budget. This move aims to further accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) by extending subsidies to manufacturers and consumers, thereby fortifying India's position in the global EV market.

End of an Era: FAME 2's Impact

The FAME 2 scheme, launched in 2019 with a budget of 10,000 crore, has been instrumental in propelling the electric vehicle industry forward. By supporting the adoption of 7,000 electric buses, five lakh electric three-wheelers, 55,000 electric cars, and 10 lakh electric two-wheelers, it significantly contributed to the country's green mobility goals. Major beneficiaries like Tata Motors and Ola Electric have led the charge in the four-wheeler and two-wheeler segments, respectively, with a total of 221 different EV models receiving subsidies under the scheme.

FAME 3 Scheme: A New Dawn

Despite the initial allocation of 2,671.33 crore for the FAME 3 scheme representing a reduction compared to the previous year, the industry remains optimistic about a potential budget increase in July. The upcoming scheme is expected to focus on the broader development and adoption of electric buses and trucks, while potentially adjusting subsidy amounts for electric cars and two-wheelers. Additionally, the government's recent policy on limited imports of electric cars at lower customs duty signals a push towards attracting global EV manufacturers and achieving a 50 percent localisation level within five years.

Challenges and Expectations

One of the largest hurdles facing the EV industry is the development of charging infrastructure, which is crucial for sustaining growth in EV adoption. The FAME 3 scheme is anticipated to place a special emphasis on this issue, addressing consumer and manufacturer concerns. As the details of the FAME 3 scheme unfold, stakeholders eagerly await the government's strategy for continuing the momentum of EV adoption in India.

As the Indian electric vehicle sector stands on the cusp of a new era with the FAME 3 scheme, the anticipation builds for a budget announcement that could shape the future of sustainable transportation in the country. The government's commitment to electric mobility is clear, but the effectiveness of its policies in the face of infrastructural challenges remains to be seen.