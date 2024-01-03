India’s Telecom Giants, Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, Invest Heavily in 5G Transition

In a significant stride toward technological advancement, major Indian telecom operators, Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, have embarked on a transition towards 5G technology. This transition is marked by substantial investments in network infrastructure. Jio’s commitment to this evolution is demonstrated in its planned investment of between $13-14 billion in a 5G standalone network. Airtel, not far behind, is set to spend $3-4 billion on a non-standalone network, with an additional $5 billion earmarked for spectrum.

Investments: Expansive and Future-looking

Jio’s expenditure includes a cumulative investment of $60 billion to construct its digital ecosystem. The telecom giant aims to transition its entire 4G customer base to 5G, with minimal additional capital. Its network boasts of advanced technologies like standalone architecture, carrier aggregation, and network slicing with AI/ML capabilities. The company has set a goal of having one million 5G cells operational by December, and currently, 85% of India’s operational 5G cells are part of Jio’s network.

Airtel’s Approach: Pragmatic and Strategic

Airtel, on the other hand, has chosen a non-standalone approach to evade the cost of the 700 MHz spectrum. The company plans to establish 5G Plus coverage across major cities by December 2023. Both telecom giants are contemplating new 5G tariff structures, but there is lingering uncertainty regarding the timeline for monetization through premium tariffs, as suggested by foreign brokerage JP Morgan and rating agency Fitch. Fitch anticipates subscriber additions for both companies in 2024, with Jio expected to add 20 million and Airtel 10 million.

Financial Prospects Amid High Investments

Despite these significant investments, an upward trend in consumer spending on mobile services is evident. There has been a 2.5% increase to approximately ₹52,400 crore in Q1 FY24. In FY23, Jio reported a profit of ₹19,124 crore on operational revenue of ₹98,099 crore. Conversely, Airtel experienced a standalone loss of ₹89.6 crore on a revenue of ₹84,720 crore. These financial dynamics underline the competitive landscape of India’s telecom sector as it races towards 5G transformation.