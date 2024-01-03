en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

India’s Telecom Giants, Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, Invest Heavily in 5G Transition

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:48 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 1:02 am EST
India’s Telecom Giants, Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, Invest Heavily in 5G Transition

In a significant stride toward technological advancement, major Indian telecom operators, Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, have embarked on a transition towards 5G technology. This transition is marked by substantial investments in network infrastructure. Jio’s commitment to this evolution is demonstrated in its planned investment of between $13-14 billion in a 5G standalone network. Airtel, not far behind, is set to spend $3-4 billion on a non-standalone network, with an additional $5 billion earmarked for spectrum.

Investments: Expansive and Future-looking

Jio’s expenditure includes a cumulative investment of $60 billion to construct its digital ecosystem. The telecom giant aims to transition its entire 4G customer base to 5G, with minimal additional capital. Its network boasts of advanced technologies like standalone architecture, carrier aggregation, and network slicing with AI/ML capabilities. The company has set a goal of having one million 5G cells operational by December, and currently, 85% of India’s operational 5G cells are part of Jio’s network.

Airtel’s Approach: Pragmatic and Strategic

Airtel, on the other hand, has chosen a non-standalone approach to evade the cost of the 700 MHz spectrum. The company plans to establish 5G Plus coverage across major cities by December 2023. Both telecom giants are contemplating new 5G tariff structures, but there is lingering uncertainty regarding the timeline for monetization through premium tariffs, as suggested by foreign brokerage JP Morgan and rating agency Fitch. Fitch anticipates subscriber additions for both companies in 2024, with Jio expected to add 20 million and Airtel 10 million.

Financial Prospects Amid High Investments

Despite these significant investments, an upward trend in consumer spending on mobile services is evident. There has been a 2.5% increase to approximately ₹52,400 crore in Q1 FY24. In FY23, Jio reported a profit of ₹19,124 crore on operational revenue of ₹98,099 crore. Conversely, Airtel experienced a standalone loss of ₹89.6 crore on a revenue of ₹84,720 crore. These financial dynamics underline the competitive landscape of India’s telecom sector as it races towards 5G transformation.

0
Business India Tech
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

SBI Extends Special Home Loan Campaign with Significant Discounts

By Rafia Tasleem

JSE Warns AEEI and Ayo Technology Solutions Over Delayed Reports

By Mazhar Abbas

Motorola Mobility India Appoints New Managing Director Amid Rapid Market Growth

By Rafia Tasleem

Mergers and Acquisitions: A Strategic Solution for Saudi Arabia's Insurance Sector

By Hadeel Hashem

Surge in New Industrial Licenses Marks Robust Growth in Manufacturing ...
@Business · 2 mins
Surge in New Industrial Licenses Marks Robust Growth in Manufacturing ...
heart comment 0
European Markets Expected to Open Lower Following Subdued New Year Start

By Muthana Al-Najjar

European Markets Expected to Open Lower Following Subdued New Year Start
Karachi’s SAPT Implements Reorganization of Duties Among Customs Officials

By Rizwan Shah

Karachi's SAPT Implements Reorganization of Duties Among Customs Officials
TGI Fridays Closes its Only Central Valley Restaurant, Leaving 30+ Jobless

By Nitish Verma

TGI Fridays Closes its Only Central Valley Restaurant, Leaving 30+ Jobless
GoNetspeed Unveils High-Speed Fiber Network in North Haven, Connecticut

By Geeta Pillai

GoNetspeed Unveils High-Speed Fiber Network in North Haven, Connecticut
Latest Headlines
World News
Alarming Drug Resistance Among HIV Patients: A Study in Debre Berhan Town, Ethiopia
24 seconds
Alarming Drug Resistance Among HIV Patients: A Study in Debre Berhan Town, Ethiopia
Unpaid Overtime Dispute Resolved: Jamaica Police Federation and Constabulary Force Reach Agreement
25 seconds
Unpaid Overtime Dispute Resolved: Jamaica Police Federation and Constabulary Force Reach Agreement
Elise Stefanik: Undaunted Support for Trump Sparks Controversy
38 seconds
Elise Stefanik: Undaunted Support for Trump Sparks Controversy
Hit-and-Run Law Sparks Mass Protests among Drivers in Chhattisgarh
55 seconds
Hit-and-Run Law Sparks Mass Protests among Drivers in Chhattisgarh
Lions of Canaan: Palestine Football Team Carries Hopes of a Nation to Asian Cup
55 seconds
Lions of Canaan: Palestine Football Team Carries Hopes of a Nation to Asian Cup
Guyana Invests $881 Million in Health Science Training Complex Amid Healthcare Crisis
1 min
Guyana Invests $881 Million in Health Science Training Complex Amid Healthcare Crisis
Aging with HIV and COPD: Understanding the Dual Diagnosis through the SOC Model
1 min
Aging with HIV and COPD: Understanding the Dual Diagnosis through the SOC Model
Unearthing the Intricacies of Nigerian Politics: Insights from a PDP Chieftain
1 min
Unearthing the Intricacies of Nigerian Politics: Insights from a PDP Chieftain
Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections: MahaYuti and MVA Gear Up For an Electoral Showdown
1 min
Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections: MahaYuti and MVA Gear Up For an Electoral Showdown
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
2 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
3 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
4 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
5 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
6 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
7 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
7 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
7 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app