India's Judiciary Surpasses Railways in Electronic Transactions with Virtual Court Initiative

In a landmark announcement, the Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud reported the triumph of the virtual court initiative, a groundbreaking venture that has now been inculcated in 20 states across the nation. The initiative has led to a whopping 4.37 crore challans and accumulation of Rs 502 crore in fines. This digital achievement has propelled the judiciary to outstrip the Indian Railways in terms of overall electronic transactions.

The Golden Quadrangle of Transformation

In a ceremony celebrating the Supreme Court's 75th year, CJI Chandrachud laid out various technology-driven reforms within the judicial system, underscoring the metamorphosis of the judiciary into a tech-enabled, efficient, and environmentally friendly establishment. Key initiatives such as e-filing, digitization, paperless courts, and e-office were highlighted, collectively referred to as the 'golden quadrangle of transformation.'

Secure, Sovereign Cloud for Digital Data

As part of this transformation, the Supreme Court is scheduled to relocate its digital data to a secure, sovereign cloud system. The move follows the successful launch of an improved e-filing platform last year, which saw nearly 1,28,000 electronic filings. Currently, e-filings are available in 25 states, with over 29 lakh case filings logged and recorded.

Anywhere, Anytime Court Proceedings

The CJI also underscored that the digital pivot allows lawyers to present their cases from anywhere in the country or even from abroad through video conferencing. This significant development not only increases accessibility but also ensures continuity of judicial proceedings, irrespective of geographical constraints.

In addition to the judiciary's initiatives, Prime Minister Modi reiterated the government's commitment to harness technology to enhance judicial infrastructure, hinting at a collaborative effort aimed at modernizing India's judicial system and making it more citizen-centric.