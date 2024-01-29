India's Geospatial Outsourcing: Embracing the Future Amid Challenges

The geospatial industry in India, a dominant player in the global outsourcing market, stands at the precipice of a major evolution. With a robust legacy stretching over three decades, and a solid footing in IT services offshoring since the Y2K, India's geospatial sector is preparing to embrace the future. The shift from merely offering services to providing comprehensive solutions is palpable, reflecting the market's progressive adaptation to technological advancement and the increasing demand for customized, on-demand solutions.

Transformation and Challenges

A slew of challenges, however, accompanies this transformative phase. The industry grapples with the need for qualitative upskilling, the necessity to adapt to new revenue models such as licensing and Software as a Service (SaaS), and the pressure to stay relevant in a rapidly evolving technological landscape. Yet, industry leaders are optimistic. Ramesh Ananth Krishnan, CEO of DSM Soft, and PV Rai, MD of Pixel Softek, assert the critical need for the integration of spatial analytics with artificial intelligence and the importance of understanding customer feedback to unlock new opportunities.

Burgeoning Growth Potential

In addition, Vattem Narendra Babu, CEO of iSpatial Techno Solutions, underlines the significant growth potential across different sectors and highlights the crucial role of GIS in applications such as route optimization. While the appeal of globalization is on a downswing and local language barriers pose challenges in certain markets, the scope for growth remains vast. The industry, however, is not without its shortcomings. It must confront the challenges associated with domain expertise and data acquisition capabilities.

Government Support and Trade Outreach

Recognizing these challenges, the Indian government is stepping up to facilitate expansion and trade outreach. Dr. Mahaveer Singhvi, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of External Affairs, notes the support provided through commercial officers in Indian missions abroad. Their role is instrumental in helping Indian industries identify opportunities in international markets, thereby amplifying India's presence in the global geospatial outsourcing sector.