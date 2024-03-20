India's Data Revolution: 24.1 GB Monthly Usage Per Capita in 2023, Nokia Report Reveals

Indian users, on the digital forefront, averaged an impressive 24.1 gigabytes (GB) of data consumption per capita each month in 2023, a significant insight brought forward by the 11th edition of Nokia's Mobile Broadband Index (MBiT). This notable leap in data usage underscores India's rapid adaptation to advanced mobile technologies, driven primarily by the widespread adoption of 4G and the burgeoning growth of 5G networks across the country.

Advertisment

Unpacking the Surge in Data Consumption

The MBiT report highlights a nation at the cusp of a digital revolution, with 4G technology continuing to dominate data traffic, holding over an 85 percent share in 2023. However, the introduction of 5G has introduced a new dynamic, accounting for approximately 14.8 percent of data traffic within its first year of launch. The 5G segment, despite being in its nascent stage, showcases a promising future with users consuming data 3.6 times more than their 4G counterparts. This trend is further accelerated by 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) users, who consume 2.5 times more data, highlighting the enhanced capacity and potential of 5G networks.

Future Projections and 5G Growth

Advertisment

Looking ahead, the Nokia report forecasts a significant uptick in per capita data usage, estimating it to reach around 28 GB by the end of 2024. This projection is supported by the anticipated expansion of 5G networks, which is expected to catapult data usage to new heights. By 2026, the report estimates 575 million 5G subscribers, up from 131 million in 2023, indicating a massive shift towards this next-generation technology. This growth is not just limited to subscriber numbers but also in the sheer volume of data traffic, with 5G usage expected to hit 310 exabytes (EB) per annum by 2026.

Technological Evolution and the Road Ahead

The exponential rise in data consumption is not solely attributable to the availability of network technologies but also to the advent of data-intensive applications and services. The report suggests that emerging technologies such as the metaverse, AI/ML, cloud computing, and Web 3.0 are set to redefine the technological landscape by 2030. As India continues to embrace these advancements, the demand for high-speed, reliable data services is expected to soar, reshaping the way Indians connect, communicate, and consume digital content.

The narrative around India's digital transformation, as underscored by the Nokia MBiT report, is not just about numbers. It's a testament to the country's burgeoning digital appetite and its readiness to leapfrog into a future powered by 5G and beyond. As network infrastructures continue to evolve and access to affordable devices broadens, India stands on the brink of a digital era defined by unprecedented connectivity and innovation.