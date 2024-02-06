Indian Tech Titans Rally Behind Paytm Amid RBI Sanctions

In a significant development within India's tech and financial ecosystem, a group of start-up founders has written to the country's top administrators and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), requesting a review of the recent sanctions imposed on Paytm Payments Bank. The collective of entrepreneurs, led by Paytm's founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, expressed concern over the implications of these sanctions on India's reputation and the thriving fintech industry.

Impact of RBI Sanctions on Paytm

Following the RBI's action against Paytm Payments Bank, the company has seen a decline in user confidence, reflected in a decrease in app downloads compared to rivals like PhonePe, BHIM, and Google Pay. Despite this setback, Sharma has assured his employees of no layoffs and dismissed rumors of a potential Enforcement Directorate investigation.

Analysts estimate a worst-case impact of Rs 300-500 crore on Paytm's annual EBITDA. The company is also reportedly in advanced talks to sell its wallet business, a move seen as a direct fallout of the RBI's directions.

Start-up Founders Rally for Paytm

The recent sanctions have sent shockwaves across the start-up ecosystem. Several founders have voiced their support for Paytm, emphasizing the potential far-reaching consequences of the RBI's regulations. Their letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das urges a reevaluation of these directives to safeguard the interests of users and merchants associated with Paytm's banking unit.

Wider Implications on India's Fintech Landscape

The development has also affected Paytm's standing among public and private sector banks, with executives expressing caution about partnering with the fintech giant. The incident underscores the need for a collaborative approach between the government and the fintech industry. As the drama unfolds, the tech ecosystem waits with bated breath for the next chapter in this tale.