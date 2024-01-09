Indian Startup Ultrahuman Enters Smart Home Market with New Environmental Monitoring Device

India’s wearable tech startup Ultrahuman is stepping into the smart home arena with the debut of its new product, the Ultrahuman Home. Revealed at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the device is set to hit the market in July, priced at $349. The Ultrahuman Home is designed to monitor indoor environmental factors such as natural and artificial light, air quality, noise, humidity, and smoke. The data collected by the device is transmitted to the Ultrahuman app, offering users ‘space scores’ and suggestions to enhance their living environments.

Enhancing Personalized Lifestyle Advice

This latest addition to Ultrahuman’s product line complements the company’s existing smart ring by adding indoor environment data to its personalized lifestyle advice, aimed at improving fitness and wellness. Moreover, the Ultrahuman Home can function as an independent tracker, evaluating the health of a home and recommending adjustments, for instance, for optimizing a sleep space. In the near future, the device is anticipated to integrate with home automation systems, facilitating automated modifications to promote better sleep or ideal humidity levels.

Setting Ultrahuman Apart

By venturing into environmental monitoring, Ultrahuman is carving a unique niche for itself in the wearable market, setting it apart from competitors like Oura and Whoop. This approach might enhance the accuracy of their algorithms and give them an edge over competition. Unlike its competitors, Ultrahuman does not necessitate a subscription for its services; customers only need to purchase the hardware. This strategy has spurred sales through gifting and expanded offline sales through retail partners. The launch of the Ultrahuman Ring Air, a second-generation smart ring, has also helped to expand the user base.

Ultrahuman Home: A Standalone Device

The Ultrahuman Home is a standalone device created to monitor the home environment and track individual health markers. It measures an array of environmental factors such as PM levels, humidity, temperature, UV and sunlight levels, and blue light exposure, offering insights for a healthier living space. The device also features noise detection technology, a smoke sensor, and is scheduled to launch on Kickstarter for USD $349 with shipping commencing in July.