Indian Semiconductor Industry Gets a Boost: Two Companies Receive Support under DLI Scheme

Minister of State for Electronics & IT, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and Jal Shakti, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, has unveiled a significant move for the Indian semiconductor industry. Two Karnataka-based semiconductor fabless companies, Saankhya Labs and Sensesemi Technologies, will receive substantial support under the Semicon India Design Linked Incentive (DLI) scheme. The announcement was made during the launch of 'Digital India FutureLABS' at IIIT Delhi.

A Boost for Domestic Semiconductor Industry

The Indian semiconductor industry, valued at Rs 2.62 lakh crore and predicted to grow at a CAGR of 17.1% over the next five years, will benefit from this initiative. The support for Saankhya Labs and Sensesemi Technologies underlines India's commitment to fostering a robust domestic semiconductor scene. Saankhya Labs is a pioneer in wireless communication and semiconductor solutions, developing next-gen communication products for broadband, satellite, and broadcast applications. Sensesemi Technologies, on the other hand, is carving a niche in the development of Systems on Chip (SoCs) for Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) and IoT devices, integrating MCU and wireless IP with ultra-low power analog front end and AI inferencing IP.

The FutureLABS Initiative

As part of the Digital India FutureLABS Summit 2024, 20 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed with industry partners, aiming to execute futureLABS across six verticals: Automotive, Compute, Communication, Strategic Electronics, Industrial Electronics/IoT, and Design & Innovation. The initiative, coordinated by C-DAC, seeks to capitalize on the trillion-dollar potential of the ESDM sector, enhance domestic R&D, and nurture a cooperative ecosystem for developing IPs, standards, and next-generation Electronics System Design. This contributes to India's ambition of becoming an ElectronicsProductNation and SemiconductorProductNation.

ChipIN Centre: A One-Stop Center for Chip Designers

The ChipIN Centre, established at C-DAC under the DLI Scheme, has secured state-of-the-art chip design tools from global companies and is engaging with others like Keysight Technologies, Silvaco, Qualcomm, and NXP Semiconductors for startup support. Presently, over 125 academic institutions and 15 startups are involved with ChipIN, aiming to become the go-to center for chip designers in India.

The government's strategic investments in the semiconductor industry are poised to invigorate innovation, employment, and competition in the global electronics market. With the interim Union Budget 2024 allocating Rs 6903 crore to support the Indian semiconductor industry and Rs 1 Lac Crore for innovation and research in deep tech areas, the future of the Indian semiconductor industry seems to be on a promising trajectory.