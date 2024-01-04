en English
Indian Government to Tighten Regulations on AI Companies and Generative Models

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:46 pm EST
Indian Government to Tighten Regulations on AI Companies and Generative Models

India’s government is setting sail to amend the Information Technology (IT) Rules of 2021, in an effort to tighten the regulation over Artificial Intelligence (AI) companies and generative AI models. The proposed amendments aim to ensure that the algorithms and language models utilized by AI platforms are free from biases related to caste, religion, community, national security, and possibly more. The amendments also address the rising concern over deepfake and synthetic content, and provide explicit instructions for platforms regarding loan apps.

Algorithmic Accountability and Trust on the Internet

The amendments will legally obligate companies to adhere to these parameters, contributing to the enhancement of trust and safety on the internet. AI models will be subjected to sandbox and stress testing before being released into the market. Even though the Digital India Bill, which contains similar provisions for algorithmic accountability, was expected to address these concerns, its release has been postponed until after the general elections. Meanwhile, developments in generative AI are progressing rapidly.

The Ministry’s Additional Measures

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology is contemplating additional measures to combat fraudulent online activities. These include white-listing legitimate loan apps and blocking fraudulent ones from banking systems using predictive algorithms. The Ministry’s actions reflect its commitment to ensuring internet safety and maintaining the trust of its citizens.

Generative AI Models: A Threat to High-Quality Journalism?

On a global scale, generative AI models are under scrutiny. The New York Times has filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and Microsoft, alleging that the AI model ChatGPT threatens the publication’s business model and credibility by producing verbatim articles from the NYT and using them for training. The lawsuit also highlights the AI model’s alleged tendency to fabricate false information, posing a threat to high-quality journalism. Despite talks for a commercial arrangement, the lawsuit was filed, sparking a buzz in the news ecosystem about licensing deals involving OpenAI and Microsoft-powered AI models.

AI’s impact has been felt across various sectors. Manufacturing, customer service, transportation, and finance sectors have witnessed a decline in job opportunities due to automation and AI integration. However, AI has also created new job opportunities in sectors such as healthcare, IT and software, education, and marketing, with a growing demand for AI specialists, data scientists, and machine learning engineers.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

