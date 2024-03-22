Indian Businesses Embrace AI Upskilling, Enrollments Soar by 500%

In a dynamic shift toward embracing cutting-edge technologies, artificial intelligence (AI), and its allied courses have emerged as the cornerstone of India Inc's learning and development (L&D) initiatives. Edtech firms have witnessed an unprecedented surge in demand, with enrolments skyrocketing by up to 500 percent over the past year alone.

Surge in AI Learning Demand

This surge reflects a strategic pivot among Indian corporations, keen on upskilling their workforce to remain competitive in an increasingly digitised landscape. From multinational corporations to burgeoning start-ups, the imperative to harness AI's transformative potential has become unmistakable.

Edtech firms, quick to capitalise on this burgeoning demand, have curated an extensive array of AI-centric courses tailored to meet diverse professional needs. From beginner-level primers to advanced specialisations, these platforms offer flexible learning pathways designed to accommodate busy schedules and varying skill levels.

Edtech Firms Respond to Growing Needs

“There has been a 500 percent growth in our AI programme portfolio for the Indian market during the last year. This surge isn't merely about numbers, however, it signifies a fundamental shift in how individuals and businesses are adopting AI in order to modernise their business operations and gain a competitive edge in the swiftly evolving business landscape,” Mohan Kannegal, CEO of India and APAC at Emeritus, told Moneycontrol.

Similarly, Simplilearn’s AI-focused commercial business has experienced exponential growth with orders skyrocketing by over 400 percent year-on-year. With demand increasing, Simplilearn’s AI offerings now span five types of areas, catering to a wide range of professional needs from developers to CXOs.

Shifting Focus Towards a Scientific Upskilling Approach

Organisations are moving towards a scientific approach to upskilling their workforce using a common skills framework to identify gaps in their talent capability, according to the second edition of the Deloitte India Talent Outlook report. Information Technology (IT) major Infosys has a special focus on equipping its employees with AI skills, aiming to empower every job role with an AI assistant for efficient career navigation.

However, soft skills also remain popular, complementing the in-demand technical skills. In 2023, as businesses incorporated AI technologies into their operations, LinkedIn saw a 21x increase in the share of global English-language job postings mentioning new AI technologies such as ChatGPT.

As Indian businesses embrace AI upskilling to stay ahead in the tech-driven landscape, the focus on both technical and soft skills ensures a well-rounded approach to workforce development, preparing professionals for the challenges and opportunities of an AI-powered economy.