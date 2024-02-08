Indian Airports Soar into the Future with SITA's Digital Revolution

As India's aviation market surges, its airports are making a decisive push towards digitalization to streamline efficiency at passenger touchpoints. At the helm of this digital transformation is SITA, a European IT company servicing the aviation industry. The company is spearheading the DigiYatra programme, an initiative aimed at delivering a paperless air travel experience, across 40 state-run airports. In addition, SITA is collaborating with the Adani Group to boost technology adoption across its seven airports, including revamping passenger processing systems and implementing airport management systems to automate and streamline operations.

The DigiYatra Initiative: A Digital Leap for Indian Airports

The DigiYatra programme, which harnesses facial recognition technology for contactless identification at various stages of air travel, is currently available at 13 airports across India. The first phase of the initiative is set to cover 12 airports by June, with a total of 40 airports planned. SITA is also engaging with greenfield airports such as Jewar and Navi Mumbai, aiming for faster aircraft turnaround times, and is in discussions to provide comprehensive management systems.

Indian Airlines Embrace SITA's Fuel Efficiency Solutions

Indian airlines are expressing interest in SITA's technological tools to enhance fuel efficiency and reduce carbon emissions. Vistara airline is leading the way by adopting solutions that are estimated to save over 5,000 tonnes of fuel annually for their fleet.

A Seamless and Secure Travel Experience

The DigiYatra programme not only seeks to improve operational efficiency but also aims to provide a seamless and secure travel experience for passengers. Biometric-based self-boarding and paperless travel processes are expected to significantly enhance passenger satisfaction, marking a significant step towards the modernization of Indian airports.

As the sun sets on another day in 2024, the future of Indian aviation gleams brighter than ever. With SITA's digital revolution, Indian airports are not just soaring higher, they're setting the stage for a new era of travel – one that's seamless, secure, and sustainable.