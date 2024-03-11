IndiaAI Mission: Rs 10,372 Crore Boost for Homegrown AI, Startups

Through the ambitious Rs 10,372 crore IndiaAI mission, the government aims to create a robust foundation for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in India, focusing on developing sovereign AI models and fostering innovation among startups. Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, announced on March 11 that this initiative would prioritize the development of AI models based on Indian languages and datasets, marking a significant move towards self-reliance in the technology sector.

Advertisment

Forging a Path for Homegrown AI

Chandrasekhar emphasized the mission's goal to diverge from global dependencies by creating Indian foundational models. "We will be developing our own Indian foundational models. The world is talking about ChatGPT. Based on our own languages and India datasets, we expect that as a consequence of IndiaAI mission, we will have sovereign AI models and foundational models designed in India and built in India," he stated at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram. This initiative not only aims to enhance India's technological capabilities but also to preserve and promote its linguistic diversity through AI.

Empowering Startups with Financial Support

Advertisment

Additionally, the IndiaAI mission plans to allocate approximately Rs 2,000 crore to fund startups, offering a significant boost to young Indian entrepreneurs across the country. This investment is expected to catalyze the growth of innovative startups, enabling them to contribute to the AI ecosystem with fresh ideas and cutting-edge solutions. The focus on startups underlines the government's recognition of their critical role in driving technological advancements and economic growth.

Building Infrastructure and Access to Data

A cornerstone of the IndiaAI initiative is the development of AI compute infrastructure, which is essential for training AI models. Chandrasekhar highlighted the importance of such infrastructure, which has been a competitive advantage for Western countries in the development of AI models. The IndiaAI mission will also introduce the India Datasets Platform, making non-personal data available to Indian startups and companies, thereby providing the necessary raw materials for AI development while safeguarding data privacy.

The IndiaAI mission represents a strategic move towards establishing India as a global leader in AI technology. By focusing on the development of homegrown AI models, providing substantial financial support to startups, and building the necessary digital infrastructure, the initiative aims to harness the potential of AI for economic growth and social development. As the mission unfolds, it promises to pave the way for innovative solutions across various sectors, contributing to India's journey towards becoming a self-reliant technological powerhouse.