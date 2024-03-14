Forged Wheel Production for Vande Bharat to Start in 16-18 Months: Ashwini Vaishnaw

On a landmark occasion, Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw announced significant developments poised to elevate India's stature in the global railway sector. Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, embarks on designing standard gauge Vande Bharat trains solely for export, while a new plant in Tamil Nadu gears up to produce and export forged wheels, marking a strategic shift in India's role from an importer to an exporter of crucial railway components.
Expanding India's Railway Exports
During the inauguration of Qualcomm's Chennai Design Center, Minister Vaishnaw underscored the importance of initiating the design process for standard gauge Vande Bharat trains at ICF, Chennai. This move is aimed at tapping into the international market, diversifying India's export portfolio in the rail sector. The minister highlighted the extensive process of designing, testing, and obtaining national and international approvals as a preparatory step for entering the global market in the next five years. This strategic direction not only enhances ICF's export potential but also aligns with India's broader vision of increasing its manufacturing and export capabilities.
Revolutionizing Wheel Manufacturing
In an ambitious venture, a manufacturing unit in Gummidipoondi, Tamil Nadu, is set to produce wheels using the forging process, with a staggering capacity of 2.5 lakhs per year. Minister Vaishnaw revealed that out of the total production, 80,000 wheels would cater to the domestic market, while the remaining 1.7 lakhs are destined for export. This initiative marks a significant turnaround, as India transitions from being a long-time importer of forged wheels to a prominent exporter. The project, representing an investment of Rs 650 crore, is a testament to the country's evolving capabilities in the railway sector.
Fostering Innovation and Self-reliance
The minister's announcements were not limited to the rail sector. At the same event, he launched the 6G University Research India Program, emphasizing Qualcomm's investment in India's technological innovation and its alignment with the Prime Minister's vision for a self-reliant semiconductor ecosystem. Vaishnaw's announcement of three semiconductor projects further showcases India's comprehensive strategy to dominate all facets of semiconductor production, from design to fabrication and packaging. This holistic approach underlines the nation's ambition to become a key player in the global technology and manufacturing arena.
The recent developments in railway manufacturing and technology underscore India's strategic pivot towards becoming a global manufacturing hub. By exporting Vande Bharat trains and forged wheels, India is not just expanding its export portfolio but also showcasing its capabilities in high-quality manufacturing and innovation on the world stage. These steps, coupled with advancements in the semiconductor sector, reflect a broader ambition of self-reliance and leadership in technology and manufacturing, promising to reshape India's economic and industrial landscape in the years to come.