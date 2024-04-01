India Set to Launch FAME 3 Scheme in July Union Budget, Bolstering EV Sector Growth

Amidst the burgeoning electric vehicle (EV) market in India, the government plans to unveil the third phase of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME 3) scheme in the upcoming Union Budget in July. This announcement follows the conclusion of the FAME 2 scheme on March 31, 2024, which significantly propelled the EV sector forward with substantial subsidies amounting to 11,500 crore INR.

Advertisment

FAME 2 Scheme: A Catalyst for EV Adoption

The FAME 2 initiative, launched in 2019, played a pivotal role in accelerating India's shift towards electric mobility. By offering incentives to both manufacturers and consumers, the scheme aimed to enhance the demand and supply of EVs. This effort supported the adoption of 7,000 electric buses, five lakh electric three-wheelers, 55,000 electric cars, and 10 lakh electric two-wheelers. Notably, Tata Motors and Ola Electric emerged as the major beneficiaries for electric four-wheelers and two-wheelers, respectively. The scheme's extension further injected an additional 1,500 crore INR, subsidizing a total of 15,42,452 electric vehicles.

Anticipated FAME 3 Scheme: Continuing the Momentum

Advertisment

While the FAME 2 scheme significantly buoyed the EV market, the upcoming FAME 3 aims to sustain this momentum. Initially allocated 2,671.33 crore INR in the interim budget, the industry is hopeful for an increased budget in July, potentially earmarking 10,000-12,000 crore INR for the scheme. The focus is expected to shift towards electric buses and trucks, possibly adjusting subsidies for electric cars and two-wheelers. Moreover, the FAME 3 scheme is anticipated to address the urgent need for enhanced EV charging infrastructure to support the growing fleet of electric vehicles.

Implications for India's EV Landscape

The introduction of the FAME 3 scheme signifies a continued commitment to advancing India's electric mobility landscape. By potentially expanding incentives and addressing infrastructural challenges, the scheme is poised to further stimulate EV adoption and production. This strategic move not only aligns with India's environmental goals but also positions the country as a leader in the global shift towards sustainable transportation. As the EV market awaits detailed announcements in July, the anticipation builds for a renewed push towards electrification and a greener future.