India

India Ranks Second in Asia for Internet Exchange Points: A Leap Towards Digital Efficiency

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:39 am EST
India Ranks Second in Asia for Internet Exchange Points: A Leap Towards Digital Efficiency

In a significant stride towards technological advancement, India has secured the second position in Asia for the highest number of Internet Exchange Points (IXPs) per country. This achievement is captured in the Internet Society Pulse Country Report, underscoring India’s commitment to embracing advanced technologies and addressing the challenges of a connected world.

IXPs: The Backbone of Internet Services

Internet Exchange Points are indispensable infrastructure components that enable disparate networks to exchange local traffic at a physical and typically neutral location. These IXPs are essential for any services that rely heavily on efficient internet connectivity, such as streaming, digital education, and remote work. The presence of a high number of IXPs in a country signifies its capacity to handle substantial internet traffic, thereby ensuring efficient and uninterrupted services to its internet users.

India’s IXP Growth: A Necessity, Not a Choice

The report accentuates the necessity for India to further its growth in this domain. It recommends that India should deploy more IXPs, promote peering among the networks, and establish additional local data centers. This expansion is crucial in enhancing the speed and affordability of internet services in the country. It is noteworthy that IXPs significantly amplify the digital capabilities of public services, an aspect that is particularly critical for a nation with a burgeoning number of internet users like India.

Insights from an Internet Technologist

Michuki Mwangi, the Internet Society’s Distinguished Technologist and former CTO of Kenya Internet Exchange Point, has emphasized India’s need to continue its upward trajectory in this area. His insights provide a roadmap for India’s digital network growth, emphasizing the importance of IXPs in ensuring robust, efficient, and affordable internet services for the rapidly growing digital population in the country.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

