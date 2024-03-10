India Launches First Indigenous 2.4 Tbps Router, Boosting Digital Infrastructure and Global Tech Standing

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, on a significant Saturday in Bengaluru, unveiled a groundbreaking advancement in India's digital infrastructure - the country's first indigenously developed 2.4 Tbps router. This monumental achievement not only marks a pivotal moment in India's technological journey but also sets the stage for an enhanced digital future, reinforcing the nation's commitment to the 'Digital India' initiative.

Revolutionizing Connectivity and Data Processing

Developed in collaboration with the Department of Telecom, CDOT, and Nivetti Systems, the 2.4 Tbps router represents a quantum leap in networking technology. Termed as a 'digital postman' by Vaishnaw, the router is designed to process and disseminate vast amounts of data across various sectors efficiently. Its introduction is expected to significantly improve the networking capabilities in crucial areas such as railways, power grids, telecommunications, and television media, thereby bolstering the country's digital infrastructure.

Aligning with 'Digital India' and Global Ambitions

The launch of this router is not just a technological milestone; it is a testament to India's prowess in innovation and its ambitions on the global stage. Vaishnaw highlighted the importance of this development in the context of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a Digital India, emphasizing the role of such technological advancements in making India a major player in the global product and manufacturing sectors. The minister's vision extends beyond domestic borders, with aspirations for the router to become a significant export product, showcasing India's technological capabilities to the world.

A Future Driven by Innovation and Manufacturing

Looking ahead, the Union Minister expressed optimism about the potential impacts of this technology on India's economy and global standing. He stressed the importance of supporting innovators and creating a conducive environment for the development of new products and technologies. With the government's backing, through financial and policy incentives, the stage is set for India to not only enhance its service sector but also become a leading nation in product innovation and manufacturing. As India gears up for the future, initiatives like the development of the 2.4 Tbps router are pivotal in navigating the digital age, promising significant market and export opportunities for Indian innovators.