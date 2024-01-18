en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

India Invites Proposals for Technology Hubs Under National Quantum Mission

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:07 am EST
India Invites Proposals for Technology Hubs Under National Quantum Mission

In a landmark move, the Indian government has issued a call for proposals to establish four technology hubs under the National Quantum Mission (NQM). This comprehensive initiative, which was officially launched on April 19, 2023, is dedicated to bolstering India’s capabilities in quantum technologies, spanning areas like communications, computing, metrology and sensing, and materials.

Decoding the National Quantum Mission

With a robust budget allocation of 6,003.65 crore over a span of eight years, the NQM is poised to usher in a new era of technological prowess for the nation. Key objectives outlined by the mission include building a 2,000-kilometer quantum communications network and fostering quantum computing with a power of 1,000 qubits.

The Mission Governing Board (MGB), led by Ajai Chowdhry, has greenlit a ‘Call for Pre-proposals’ to kickstart the process of setting up the technology hubs. These hubs will form consortia involving stakeholders from academia, research labs, and industry partners, marking a holistic approach to technological advancement.

Role of the Mission Coordination Cell

To facilitate the smooth implementation of the NQM, the government will establish the Mission Coordination Cell (MCC). This cell will work in tandem with the Mission Secretariat at the Department of Science and Technology (DST) and will operate under the watchful eye of the Mission Technology Research Council (MTRC).

DST Secretary Abhay Karandikar has emphasized the collaborative nature of these hubs, underlining the importance of a cohesive approach to innovation. Further, V K Saraswat of Niti Aayog has stressed the crucial role of industry participation, both in terms of technology sharing and funding. He highlighted the mission’s goal to lessen dependence on imported systems, thereby ensuring a self-reliant future.

Aligned with a Broader Vision

The Union Cabinet had given its official nod to the NQM in the previous year, marking a significant commitment to fostering innovation and self-reliance in advanced technologies. This initiative is in sync with the broader governmental vision, evident in the recent Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) inked by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) with IBM, aimed at promoting AI, semiconductor technology, and quantum technology.

0
India Science & Technology Tech
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
8 mins ago
Woman Buries Her Savings in Backyard, Forgets Location: A Tale of Distrust in Banks
Thammishetty Rangamma, a resident of Jaggu Thanda in Bayyaram village, took an extraordinary step to secure her hard-earned savings. Disillusioned with traditional banking systems and driven by a fear of theft, she resorted to a primitive yet ingenious method that echoes a bygone era. Rangamma, a small kirana (grocery) store owner, buried her savings of
Woman Buries Her Savings in Backyard, Forgets Location: A Tale of Distrust in Banks
Major Reshuffle in Jammu and Kashmir Police: 33 Officers Transferred
22 mins ago
Major Reshuffle in Jammu and Kashmir Police: 33 Officers Transferred
Dispute Arises Over Appointments in Meghalaya Lokayukta; Angela Rangad Faces Criticism
23 mins ago
Dispute Arises Over Appointments in Meghalaya Lokayukta; Angela Rangad Faces Criticism
Tragic End for Ramlila Performer, Harish Mehta, During Ram Temple Celebrations
11 mins ago
Tragic End for Ramlila Performer, Harish Mehta, During Ram Temple Celebrations
Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP and RSS of Undermining India's Foundations
17 mins ago
Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP and RSS of Undermining India's Foundations
Indian Men's Hockey Team Kickstarts Four-Nation Tournament with Resounding Victory Over France
17 mins ago
Indian Men's Hockey Team Kickstarts Four-Nation Tournament with Resounding Victory Over France
Latest Headlines
World News
Unexpected Own Goal Shifts Dynamics in AFCON Match
2 mins
Unexpected Own Goal Shifts Dynamics in AFCON Match
Toronto Commuters Share a Ride with Tomas Kaberle and the Stanley Cup Ahead of the NHL All-Star Game
2 mins
Toronto Commuters Share a Ride with Tomas Kaberle and the Stanley Cup Ahead of the NHL All-Star Game
Matt Gaetz: The Embodiment of the Trump Movement?
3 mins
Matt Gaetz: The Embodiment of the Trump Movement?
Florida State Seminoles Bolster Defense for 2024 with Key Retentions
4 mins
Florida State Seminoles Bolster Defense for 2024 with Key Retentions
Weekend Sports Triumphs High in North Country High Schools
5 mins
Weekend Sports Triumphs High in North Country High Schools
LOX-1 Receptor Identified as Key in H. pylori Infection and Host Defense
6 mins
LOX-1 Receptor Identified as Key in H. pylori Infection and Host Defense
Saudi Arabia's PIF Boosts Electric Motorsports Amid Energy Transition
6 mins
Saudi Arabia's PIF Boosts Electric Motorsports Amid Energy Transition
Auburn's Resilient Rise: Basketball Team Climbs to No.8 in AP Top 25 Poll
9 mins
Auburn's Resilient Rise: Basketball Team Climbs to No.8 in AP Top 25 Poll
Auburn University's Athletics Department Achieves Record Revenue Amid Declining Profits
9 mins
Auburn University's Athletics Department Achieves Record Revenue Amid Declining Profits
Hulu's 'We Were the Lucky Ones' Poised to Premiere: A Tale of Family, War, and Survival
1 hour
Hulu's 'We Were the Lucky Ones' Poised to Premiere: A Tale of Family, War, and Survival
A Week of Impact: Storm Aftermath, CSU Strike, and International Tensions
2 hours
A Week of Impact: Storm Aftermath, CSU Strike, and International Tensions
Mother Sues DHS, DHHS for $100 Million Over Daughter's Death by Illegal Alien
2 hours
Mother Sues DHS, DHHS for $100 Million Over Daughter's Death by Illegal Alien
Bangladesh Election Commission Reveals Schedule for Upcoming Elections
2 hours
Bangladesh Election Commission Reveals Schedule for Upcoming Elections
MarginEdge Honored as One of the Best Places to Work in 2024
3 hours
MarginEdge Honored as One of the Best Places to Work in 2024
Politics: The Key to Resolving the Rohingya Crisis - Azeem Ibrahim's Analysis
3 hours
Politics: The Key to Resolving the Rohingya Crisis - Azeem Ibrahim's Analysis
Tara Correa-McMullen's Murder: A Life Cut Short
4 hours
Tara Correa-McMullen's Murder: A Life Cut Short
Carnell Elliott Takes the Helm as Senior Vice President of Sales at Built Technologies
4 hours
Carnell Elliott Takes the Helm as Senior Vice President of Sales at Built Technologies
Macy's Rejects $5.8 Billion Take-Private Proposal Citing Financing Concerns
4 hours
Macy's Rejects $5.8 Billion Take-Private Proposal Citing Financing Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app