India Invites Proposals for Technology Hubs Under National Quantum Mission

In a landmark move, the Indian government has issued a call for proposals to establish four technology hubs under the National Quantum Mission (NQM). This comprehensive initiative, which was officially launched on April 19, 2023, is dedicated to bolstering India’s capabilities in quantum technologies, spanning areas like communications, computing, metrology and sensing, and materials.

Decoding the National Quantum Mission

With a robust budget allocation of 6,003.65 crore over a span of eight years, the NQM is poised to usher in a new era of technological prowess for the nation. Key objectives outlined by the mission include building a 2,000-kilometer quantum communications network and fostering quantum computing with a power of 1,000 qubits.

The Mission Governing Board (MGB), led by Ajai Chowdhry, has greenlit a ‘Call for Pre-proposals’ to kickstart the process of setting up the technology hubs. These hubs will form consortia involving stakeholders from academia, research labs, and industry partners, marking a holistic approach to technological advancement.

Role of the Mission Coordination Cell

To facilitate the smooth implementation of the NQM, the government will establish the Mission Coordination Cell (MCC). This cell will work in tandem with the Mission Secretariat at the Department of Science and Technology (DST) and will operate under the watchful eye of the Mission Technology Research Council (MTRC).

DST Secretary Abhay Karandikar has emphasized the collaborative nature of these hubs, underlining the importance of a cohesive approach to innovation. Further, V K Saraswat of Niti Aayog has stressed the crucial role of industry participation, both in terms of technology sharing and funding. He highlighted the mission’s goal to lessen dependence on imported systems, thereby ensuring a self-reliant future.

Aligned with a Broader Vision

The Union Cabinet had given its official nod to the NQM in the previous year, marking a significant commitment to fostering innovation and self-reliance in advanced technologies. This initiative is in sync with the broader governmental vision, evident in the recent Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) inked by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) with IBM, aimed at promoting AI, semiconductor technology, and quantum technology.