India Bans USSD Call Forwarding to Combat Fraud: Telecom Operators to Comply by April 2024

India's Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has taken a definitive step to curb the rising tide of online fraud by ordering all telecom operators to suspend USSD-based call forwarding services effective April 15, 2024. This move comes as a response to the growing concerns over the misuse of the call forwarding function, which has been implicated in numerous fraudulent activities across the nation.

Advertisment

Understanding USSD Call Forwarding

USSD (Unstructured Supplementary Service Data) call forwarding enables users to redirect incoming calls to another number by dialing specific codes, such as *401, from their phone. This feature, while designed for convenience, has unfortunately been exploited in various scams, leading to the DoT's decision to temporarily halt the service. The suspension aims to prevent further misuse while preserving the integrity of telecommunications services.

Implications for Users and Telecom Operators

Advertisment

With the suspension of USSD call forwarding, users who rely on this feature will find themselves needing to seek alternative methods for call management. Telecom operators are now faced with the challenge of providing these alternatives to ensure customer needs continue to be met. While the DoT's notice hints at a temporary suspension, it opens the door for the possibility of reintroducing the service in the future, potentially equipped with enhanced security features to deter fraudulent misuse.

Future Prospects and Security Enhancements

The temporary suspension of USSD call forwarding raises questions about the future of call management services and the steps necessary to secure them against fraud. There is speculation that when reintroduced, the service might include stringent security protocols designed to protect users from potential scams. This period of suspension offers telecom operators and regulatory bodies an opportunity to reassess and fortify the security of telecommunications services, ensuring a safer and more secure environment for users.

This decisive action by the DoT underscores the importance of safeguarding telecommunications infrastructure and the ongoing battle against online fraud. As the landscape of telecommunications continues to evolve, the emphasis on security and user protection remains paramount, signaling a proactive approach in adapting to the challenges presented by technological misuse.