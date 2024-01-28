Improve iPhone Performance and Battery Life with Three Key Steps

For iPhone users seeking to enhance their device's performance and prolong battery life, a combination of three pragmatic tips emerges from the latest iOS 17.3 update. These practical steps revolve around efficient storage management, intelligent app activity control, and strategic battery conservation.

Free Up Space for Better Performance

The first step involves decluttering your device by eradicating large, unnecessary attachments sent via iMessage—such as lengthy videos. While the impact of general storage usage on performance is typically negligible, a completely filled iPhone storage can inhibit the device's caching ability, resulting in reduced speed. Users can perform this cleanup by navigating to Settings > General > iPhone Storage and removing the superfluous files.

Disable Background App Refresh

Next in line is the smart utilization of apps. The Background App Refresh feature, accessible via the Settings menu, allows apps to update in the background—a process that can significantly drain battery life and consume data. Disabling this feature can conserve both battery life and data—a particularly beneficial move for those on limited data plans.

Conserve Battery by Reducing Motion

The final tip pertains to a subtle yet impactful setting: motion reduction. By navigating to Settings > Accessibility > Motion, users can enable Reduce Motion and turn off Auto play for message effects and videos. This reduction of visual motion helps conserve battery life by limiting effects such as iMessage animations. These animations will then need to be manually played by tapping Replay, effectively adding a layer of control over battery usage.

By implementing these three strategies, iPhone users can effectively optimize their device's performance, preserve battery life, and manage their data consumption more effectively in the new iOS 17.3 era.