ImageSource Launches ILINX AI to Revolutionize Intelligent Process Automation

On February 29, 2024, in Olympia, Washington, process innovation leader ImageSource unveiled ILINX AI, a groundbreaking addition to the ILINX enterprise platform. This latest innovation is set to redefine how organizations manage their content and data-driven business processes through intelligent process automation. ILINX AI combines content understanding, predictive analytics, and generative AI to significantly enhance communications and revolutionize transaction-heavy business processes, paving the way for improvements in analytics, efficiency, productivity, and customer experiences.

Advertisment

Empowering Organizations with AI

Terry Sutherland, CEO of ImageSource, emphasized that artificial intelligence has been a cornerstone of their intelligent document processing for years. However, with the advent of new AI capabilities such as machine learning and large-language models, the opportunities for organizations have vastly expanded. "Today, our customers are seeking ways to responsibly and productively leverage tools like generative AI and predictive analytics," Sutherland remarked. ILINX AI offers organizations unparalleled flexibility to implement intelligent process automation in areas where it delivers the most value and learning opportunities. This approach is part of a long-term strategy to deliver immediate value with ILINX AI and to continue evolving alongside their customers.

Optimizing Business Processes with ILINX AI

Advertisment

ILINX AI harnesses the power of an organization's existing content, as well as data in motion, to intelligently direct information to the appropriate person, process, or system. It extracts historical knowledge to fuel generative AI and analyzes information across multiple systems to aid in making predictions and facilitating smarter decision-making. Randy Weakly, ImageSource CTO, stated, "ILINX is an incredible tool set for orchestrating the intake, utilization, and integration of content and data. Now, by applying ILINX AI across business processes, we can further optimize automation, enhance communications, and help organizations deliver superior user experiences."

Transforming Customer Interactions

The applications of ILINX AI are vast, with customers already utilizing ILINX to improve complex business processes. By leveraging the intelligence of patterns from content and transactions, ILINX AI enables highly accurate anomaly detection. This empowers organizations to reserve the human touch for the most impactful aspects of their customer relationships, thereby creating exceptional customer experiences. "We're incredibly proud to help our customer-partners harness AI to reimagine the customer-facing interactions they carry out every day," said CEO Terry Sutherland. As a configurable and trainable solution, ILINX AI empowers organizations to predict outcomes and expedite business processes, bolstering their systems of record.

Paired with ImageSource's commitment to partnering with customer-partners and creating a long-term strategic vision, ILINX AI emerges as a foundational tool for organizations aiming to accelerate their digital transformation. ImageSource, Inc. continues to make process innovation easy with advanced solutions built on ILINX®, the world's most flexible process-improvement platform, delivered by a team of experts dedicated to customer-partner success. For more information on how ImageSource and ILINX AI are transforming the landscape of intelligent process automation, visit ImageSource Unveils ILINX AI for Intelligent Process Automation.