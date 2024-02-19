IK Multimedia and MESA/Boogie Unleash Groundbreaking Guitar Tones with Signature Collection

In an era where the digital and the real blur, IK Multimedia has just taken a monumental leap. The unveiling of the TONEX MESA/Boogie Reference Signature Collection marks not just a milestone for IK Multimedia but a seismic shift in the landscape of digital music production. Developed in collaboration with the iconic amplifier manufacturer MESA/Boogie, this collection introduces a suite of digital recreations that promise to redefine guitar and bass tones for musicians across the globe.

Revolutionizing Sound with AI Technology

The TONEX ecosystem, already celebrated for its precision and versatility, now welcomes the MESA/Boogie Reference Signature Collection with open arms - a lineup that includes the revered Mark IIC+, Mark IV, Dual Rectifier, Triple Rectifier, and the exclusive King Snake. At the heart of this innovation is AI Machine Modeling technology, a groundbreaking approach that has allowed IK Multimedia to capture the essence of these iconic amplifiers and cabinets, meticulously fine-tuned by MESA's own Doug West and Sean Beresford.

A Symphony of Tones for Every Musician

With 70 Tone Models derived from four reference amp heads, two reference cabinets, and the limited edition King Snake combo, the collection offers a spectrum of sounds that cater to virtually any musical need. From the 1984 Boogie Mark IIC+, renowned for its distinctive 'V' graphic EQ curve, to the Mark IV known for its richer tone, and the versatile high-gain Dual and Triple Rectifiers, the collection ensures that every guitarist can find their perfect sound. The inclusion of the King Snake model, straddling the realms of low-gain warmth and modern high-gain bite, further underscores the collection's versatility.

Flexibility Meets Unparalleled Quality

Designed for both studio recording and live performance, these models not only capture the legendary MESA/Boogie sound but also offer unprecedented flexibility. Musicians can pair the collection with the TONEX Pedal hardware for a seamless integration into their setup. Additionally, the inclusion of direct output versions for each model caters to users who prefer using their own cabinet impulse responses, allowing for a personalized tone crafting experience that is unmatched in the digital domain.

The TONEX MESA/Boogie Reference Signature Collection not only pays homage to the legacy of MESA/Boogie amplifiers but also paves the way for the future of music production. By leveraging AI Machine Modeling technology, IK Multimedia has not only captured the essence of these iconic sounds but has also provided musicians worldwide with the tools to express their creativity in ways previously unimaginable. This collection is a testament to the power of collaboration, technology, and passion for music.