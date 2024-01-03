en English
India

IG Drones To Survey India’s First PRT Corridor Under Neo Metro System

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:22 am EST
IG Drones To Survey India’s First PRT Corridor Under Neo Metro System

Indian drone technology and analytics company, IG Drones, has bagged a prestigious contract to survey the Uttarakhand Metro Rail Project. This project marks the initiation of the first Personal Rapid Transit (PRT) corridor under the Neo Metro System in the country. This ambitious initiative aims to establish cutting-edge rapid transit systems in key Uttarakhand cities, including Dehradun, Haridwar, and Rishikesh, in a bid to alleviate persistent traffic congestion.

Revolutionizing Infrastructure Development with Drones

The PRT Corridor, slated for completion by 2024, forms an integral part of the Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS). IG Drones will utilize its domestically developed drones to create a Detailed Project Report (DPR). These drones, equipped with advanced sensors, will capture high-resolution imagery and data. The company’s proprietary software, IG One, will analyze this data, enabling real-time tracking of the project’s progress.

According to IG Drones’ Founder and CEO, Bodhisattwa Sanghapriya, surveying a metro rail project in challenging terrain poses significant hurdles. However, drone technology has emerged as a game-changer in monitoring such initiatives, ensuring efficiency, precision, and cost-savings.

IG Drones: Pioneers in Drone Tech

IG Drones has been at the forefront of innovation, launching India’s first 5G Drone, Skyhawk. Minister for Railways, Communications, and Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, unveiled the drone. The company’s technological prowess is further underscored by its contract to survey the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project earlier this year.

On the Horizon: More Advanced Transit Systems

Elsewhere, plans are underway for the construction of the Mumbai Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor. This project, India’s first high-speed rail line, is backed by India and Japan and is expected to be completed by 2027. The Telangana Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, has also directed the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited to conduct traffic studies and prepare a DPR for the revised metro rail alignment to the airport via Old City and from LB Nagar. This new alignment will enhance the city-airport connectivity, prioritizing denser localities that require improved transport options.

India Tech Transportation
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

