IEEE Drops Iconic 'Lena' Image from Research Submissions, Citing Inclusivity Goals

The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) has made a landmark decision to stop accepting research papers featuring the 'Lena' image, a photograph of a former Playboy model used in image processing tests since the 1970s. This move aligns with IEEE's commitment to fostering an inclusive and equitable culture within the tech industry, adhering to its diversity statement and code of ethics, and honoring the wishes of Lena Forsén, the subject of the image, who has called for its retirement from tech use.

Historical Context and Controversy

The 'Lena' image, originating from a 1972 Playboy magazine, became an accidental benchmark for image processing research after being chosen for its color and texture qualities ideal for testing algorithms. Its widespread use in the tech community has been met with increasing scrutiny over the years, culminating in calls for its retirement on the grounds of inclusivity and respect for Forsén. Despite its technical utility, the image's association with Playboy and the objectification of women has rendered it controversial, especially amidst growing efforts to encourage female participation in science and engineering fields.

IEEE's Decision and Industry Impact

In a statement, Terry Benzel, vice president of IEEE, announced the cessation of the 'Lena' image in new manuscript submissions, a decision prompted by both the organization's dedication to diversity and Forsén's personal appeals. This move follows a similar action by the scientific journal Nature in 2018, highlighting a broader industry trend towards more inclusive practices. The IEEE's decision underscores the tech community's evolving values and the importance of aligning technical standards with ethical considerations.

Reflections and Future Directions

The retirement of the 'Lena' image from IEEE submissions not only addresses immediate concerns of inclusivity but also invites the tech community to reevaluate other longstanding traditions and practices. As the industry continues to grapple with issues of diversity and representation, the departure from using the 'Lena' image serves as a symbolic step towards embracing a more inclusive future. It prompts reflection on how seemingly neutral technical practices can inadvertently perpetuate outdated norms and underscores the need for continuous evaluation of industry standards in light of evolving societal values.