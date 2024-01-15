en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
AI & ML

Idis to Unveil Ground-breaking Surveillance and AI Innovations at Intersec Dubai

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:06 pm EST
Idis to Unveil Ground-breaking Surveillance and AI Innovations at Intersec Dubai

In a move signifying a significant leap in surveillance and artificial intelligence (AI) technology, Idis is poised to present a range of innovations at the notable Intersec in Dubai from January 16th to 18th. The company, renowned for its cutting-edge tech solutions, is expanding its horizons with new communication technologies and AI enhancements, along with advancements in camera technology.

Unveiling New Surveillance Tools

Idis’s exhibit at Intersec will feature an array of new edge AI cameras, including 2MP domes, bullets, and 5MP turrets. These are equipped with Lightmaster NIR technology for superior night vision, true WDR, and weatherproofing – a feature designed to withstand harsh conditions. The cameras are engineered to utilize Idis Deep Learning Analytics for efficient and accurate detection of security events, marking a significant improvement in surveillance technology.

Highlighting Advanced AI Capabilities

Among the showcased models, a 4MP AI PTZ camera stands out, providing AI-powered tracking that promises to take surveillance to a new level. The company will also display a 2MP video intercom system and retail solutions with AI integration, including the Smart Video Solutions for Retail. This package includes PTZs, edge AI cameras, a new Lite Series, and an 8-channel encoder for seamless POS integration.

Idis’s Showcase Attractions

The central attraction at the Idis stand will be the Idis Intelligent Wall Station (IWS). This innovation simplifies the deployment of video walls, a feature that could revolutionize the surveillance industry. In addition, Idis is launching parking guidance cameras with a 360-degree view, and integration with parking payment systems – a move aimed at streamlining parking operations.

The company will also introduce push-to-talk over cellular (POC) solutions from Idis Powertel. This feature boasts LTE radios with group calling, messaging, GPS tracking, and emergency notifications integrated with ISS VMS.

Meanwhile, Recfaces, another prominent player in the industry, will also participate in the Intersec exhibition. The company plans to demonstrate its advancements in biometrics, specifically its facial biometric software solution, Id-Guard, integrated with Milestone Xprotect VMS. This state-of-the-art technology is capable of handling more than a thousand real-time video streams simultaneously and is powered by one of the top-five algorithms based on the latest National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) results.

In a statement, Dennis Choi, General Manager of Idis Middle East & Africa, expressed optimism that these technological advancements will significantly benefit customers by providing transformative AI, communication capabilities, and end-to-end solutions from a single manufacturer.

0
AI & ML Tech
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

AI & ML

See more
32 seconds ago
Harnessing AI and ML for Advanced Network Traffic Prediction and Autonomous Database Debugging
Researchers are pushing the boundaries of technology by harnessing the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to predict mobile network profiles in advanced fifth-generation (5G) and sixth-generation (6G) networks. These state-of-the-art networks bolster technologies like drones, virtual reality, and augmented reality, but their multifaceted capabilities necessitate intricate radio resource management and a
Harnessing AI and ML for Advanced Network Traffic Prediction and Autonomous Database Debugging
Nvidia's Record-Setting Start to 2024 Fueled by AI Trend and Market Optimism
7 hours ago
Nvidia's Record-Setting Start to 2024 Fueled by AI Trend and Market Optimism
AI in Creative Arts: A New Canvas for Expression
9 hours ago
AI in Creative Arts: A New Canvas for Expression
IMF's Georgieva Highlights Potential Socio-Economic Disruptions from AI Revolution
16 mins ago
IMF's Georgieva Highlights Potential Socio-Economic Disruptions from AI Revolution
Getty Images CEO Expresses Concerns on AI's Creative Content Use
2 hours ago
Getty Images CEO Expresses Concerns on AI's Creative Content Use
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
3 hours ago
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Latest Headlines
World News
Palestine Action Activists Arrested Over Alleged Plot to Disrupt London Stock Exchange
7 seconds
Palestine Action Activists Arrested Over Alleged Plot to Disrupt London Stock Exchange
Brazen Theft in McDowell County: Public Assistance Sought
12 seconds
Brazen Theft in McDowell County: Public Assistance Sought
Paul Felder Contemplates Epic MMA Comeback Against Jim Miller
13 seconds
Paul Felder Contemplates Epic MMA Comeback Against Jim Miller
Ace Buckner Shines at 2024 Hoophall Classic, Prepares for Clemson Journey
15 seconds
Ace Buckner Shines at 2024 Hoophall Classic, Prepares for Clemson Journey
Utah Utes Triumph Over Cal Golden Bears: A Career-High for 'The Mosquito'
15 seconds
Utah Utes Triumph Over Cal Golden Bears: A Career-High for 'The Mosquito'
PIDE's Latest 'Discourse Magazine': A National Dialogue on Pakistan's Restructuring
18 seconds
PIDE's Latest 'Discourse Magazine': A National Dialogue on Pakistan's Restructuring
Oxfam Predicts Emergence of First Trillionaire Amid Widening Wealth Gap
25 seconds
Oxfam Predicts Emergence of First Trillionaire Amid Widening Wealth Gap
Federal Ombudsman Moves to Address Anti-Rabies Vaccine Shortage in Islamabad
31 seconds
Federal Ombudsman Moves to Address Anti-Rabies Vaccine Shortage in Islamabad
Exhibition Football Match in Samba Spurs Sports Spirit Among Girls
35 seconds
Exhibition Football Match in Samba Spurs Sports Spirit Among Girls
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
3 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
3 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
9 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
12 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
13 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
13 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
15 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
20 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
20 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app