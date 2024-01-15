Idis to Unveil Ground-breaking Surveillance and AI Innovations at Intersec Dubai

In a move signifying a significant leap in surveillance and artificial intelligence (AI) technology, Idis is poised to present a range of innovations at the notable Intersec in Dubai from January 16th to 18th. The company, renowned for its cutting-edge tech solutions, is expanding its horizons with new communication technologies and AI enhancements, along with advancements in camera technology.

Unveiling New Surveillance Tools

Idis’s exhibit at Intersec will feature an array of new edge AI cameras, including 2MP domes, bullets, and 5MP turrets. These are equipped with Lightmaster NIR technology for superior night vision, true WDR, and weatherproofing – a feature designed to withstand harsh conditions. The cameras are engineered to utilize Idis Deep Learning Analytics for efficient and accurate detection of security events, marking a significant improvement in surveillance technology.

Highlighting Advanced AI Capabilities

Among the showcased models, a 4MP AI PTZ camera stands out, providing AI-powered tracking that promises to take surveillance to a new level. The company will also display a 2MP video intercom system and retail solutions with AI integration, including the Smart Video Solutions for Retail. This package includes PTZs, edge AI cameras, a new Lite Series, and an 8-channel encoder for seamless POS integration.

Idis’s Showcase Attractions

The central attraction at the Idis stand will be the Idis Intelligent Wall Station (IWS). This innovation simplifies the deployment of video walls, a feature that could revolutionize the surveillance industry. In addition, Idis is launching parking guidance cameras with a 360-degree view, and integration with parking payment systems – a move aimed at streamlining parking operations.

The company will also introduce push-to-talk over cellular (POC) solutions from Idis Powertel. This feature boasts LTE radios with group calling, messaging, GPS tracking, and emergency notifications integrated with ISS VMS.

Meanwhile, Recfaces, another prominent player in the industry, will also participate in the Intersec exhibition. The company plans to demonstrate its advancements in biometrics, specifically its facial biometric software solution, Id-Guard, integrated with Milestone Xprotect VMS. This state-of-the-art technology is capable of handling more than a thousand real-time video streams simultaneously and is powered by one of the top-five algorithms based on the latest National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) results.

In a statement, Dennis Choi, General Manager of Idis Middle East & Africa, expressed optimism that these technological advancements will significantly benefit customers by providing transformative AI, communication capabilities, and end-to-end solutions from a single manufacturer.