IBM Unveils LinuxONE 4 Express, Revolutionizing SMBs and Data Centers

IBM has unveiled the IBM LinuxONE 4 Express, a state-of-the-art system tailored to the specific needs of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and novel data center environments. This pioneering system is a pre-configured rack mount solution, designed to offer cost savings and expeditious workload deployment, thereby providing an optimal blend of performance, security, and advanced AI capabilities for hybrid cloud environments.

Addressing the Challenges of Multicloud Adoption

The IBM LinuxONE 4 Express is specifically engineered to assist organizations in building an intentional hybrid cloud strategy, effectively addressing the prevalent issues many businesses encounter with siloed stacks and ill-suited operating models that often impede multicloud platform adoption. The system offers a unique combination of high scalability, availability, and security, making it a fitting choice for a wide spectrum of data center environments and use cases. Its design supports a variety of applications, encompassing digital assets, AI-aided medical imaging, and workload consolidation.

Scaling to Meet Growing Workload demands

One of the standout features of the IBM LinuxONE 4 Express is its ability to scale to meet burgeoning workload demands while providing AI inferencing co-located with mission-critical data. This feature has been embraced by University College London, which has been leveraging the LinuxONE 4 Express for high I/O workloads such as Next Generation Sequencing for Biosciences, to support computational research across various fields of sciences and humanities.

LinuxONE 4 Express and the IBM LinuxONE Ecosystem

In addition to the LinuxONE 4 Express, IBM launched the LinuxONE Rockhopper 4 in April 2023. This system, based on the IBM Telum processor, offers similar benefits in terms of scalability, availability, and security. The LinuxONE 4 Express, which is slated to be available on February 20, 2024, starts at $135,000 and aims to deliver high availability and security for a diverse range of data center environments. Alongside these offerings, IBM highlights the IBM LinuxONE Ecosystem. This includes partnerships with various companies to deliver solutions that address pressing issues such as sustainability and cybersecurity in sectors like data serving, core banking, and digital assets.