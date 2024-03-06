IBM and C-DAC Forge Alliance to Boost High-Performance Computing in India

New Delhi witnessed a groundbreaking collaboration on March 6, as IBM and the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) inked a memorandum of understanding. This partnership aims to propel India's high-performance computing (HPC) capabilities, focusing on processor and system design, firmware, and application development, including open-source contributions.

Advertisment

Strategic Collaboration for Technological Advancement

In a significant move to advance India's digital transformation and economic growth, IBM and C-DAC have formed a joint working group dedicated to high-performance computing. Sandip Patel, Managing Director of IBM India & South Asia, emphasized the partnership's role in creating a supportive environment for India's developer community. This collaboration is set to leverage IBM's Power processor technology across various sectors including startups, MSMEs, research organizations, and academic institutions.

Building Skills and Competencies

Advertisment

One of the core objectives of this MoU is to foster skill development and competency in HPC design research. By covering the entire technology stack for processor development, the collaboration aims to build a robust ecosystem for high-performance computing in India. This initiative is expected to not only support but also spur the growth of India's developer community, enhancing their capabilities in cutting-edge technologies.

Implications for India's Digital Landscape

This partnership between IBM and C-DAC marks a pivotal step towards enhancing India's capabilities in high-performance computing. By focusing on processor design, system design, firmware, and application development, the collaboration is poised to make significant contributions to India's digital transformation. The initiative is also expected to play a crucial role in supporting the growth and development of Indian startups, MSMEs, research organizations, and academic institutions, driving economic growth and technological advancement in the country.