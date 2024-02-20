IBM Amplifies Cisco Networking Services, Unveils Health Check to Boost Infrastructure Efficiency

In a pivotal move aimed at enhancing network infrastructure amidst surging global sustainability regulations, IBM has announced an expansion of its Cisco-focused professional services. This strategic enhancement introduces new offerings tailored for Cisco's Software Defined Networking (SDN) and SD-WAN users, alongside a groundbreaking remote assessment service, the IBM Network Health Check, for Cisco network infrastructure. The initiative is set to redefine how IT teams tackle the increasing demand for efficient data centers in the digital age.

Revolutionizing Networking with SDN and SD-WAN

The digital landscape is evolving at an unprecedented pace, with IT infrastructures under constant pressure to adapt and thrive. IBM's latest offerings are designed to address these challenges head-on. The IBM Implementation Services for SDN promises a seamless experience in designing and deploying Cisco SDN solutions. This service is complemented by the IBM Support Services for SDN, offering end-to-end assistance in collaboration with Cisco. Together, these services aim to simplify network complexities, bolstering traffic management, visibility, security, performance, and ensuring high availability.

Preemptive Excellence with IBM Network Health Check

At the heart of IBM's service expansion is the IBM Network Health Check. This innovative service is engineered to identify network vulnerabilities proactively, significantly enhancing network availability and security. By offering a comprehensive assessment of Cisco network infrastructures, this health check positions itself as an essential tool for businesses aiming to maintain an edge in network performance and stability. It underscores IBM's commitment to empowering clients with the tools needed to navigate the intricacies of modern IT challenges, particularly in an era increasingly dominated by AI and private cloud data traffic.

A Strategic Expansion for Future-Ready Networks

This expansion is more than just an addition to IBM's suite of services; it's a strategic move to position IBM as a leading provider of enterprise networking environment lifecycle services. By embracing the latest in Cisco's networking technology, IBM is not only responding to the current market demands but also paving the way for future innovations. The new services, particularly the Network Health Check, spotlight IBM's foresight in anticipating the needs of high-performing networks essential in the AI era. With these offerings, IBM aims to optimize network infrastructure, reduce hardware support times, and enhance overall network performance and stability across various product lifecycle phases.

In an era where digital transformation is paramount, IBM's expanded Cisco-focused professional services signify a monumental leap towards creating more integrated, efficient, and resilient IT landscapes. By leveraging cutting-edge Cisco technologies and offering unparalleled support and implementation services, IBM is setting a new standard in enterprise networking. This expansion not only reflects IBM's dedication to innovation but also its commitment to helping clients build networks that are not just ready for today's challenges but are primed for tomorrow's opportunities.