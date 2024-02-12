Iberdrola Leads the Charge in Renewable Energy with 42,000 MW Capacity

Iberdrola, the Spanish utility giant, closed 2023 with a formidable renewable energy capacity of over 42,000 MW. The company's impressive feat, achieved by adding 3,250 new MW in the last 12 months, positions it as a leader in the global shift towards clean energy.

A Renewable Energy Powerhouse

Iberdrola's renewable production for 2023 neared 80 billion kWh, preventing the release of nearly 14 million tons of CO2. This significant reduction in carbon emissions showcases the company's commitment to combating climate change and promoting sustainable energy solutions.

Excluding Brazil, Iberdrola's renewable production increased by an impressive 10%. Spain, in particular, saw a remarkable 24% growth.

Leading the Wind Energy Revolution

With a total installed wind energy capacity of 22,676 MW, including offshore wind farms in France and the United States, Iberdrola is at the forefront of the wind energy revolution.

The company's investment in wind energy is a testament to its belief in the potential of wind power as a reliable and scalable source of clean energy.

Expanding Hydroelectric Storage Capacity

In addition to its wind energy efforts, Iberdrola has also increased its hydroelectric storage capacity to a total of 100 million kWh. This expansion allows the company to store energy produced during periods of high renewable generation and release it during periods of high demand, ensuring a stable and reliable energy supply.

In conclusion, Iberdrola's impressive renewable energy capacity and production in 2023 highlight the company's commitment to a sustainable future. With its continued investment in wind energy and expansion of hydroelectric storage capacity, the Spanish utility giant is well-positioned to lead the global transition to clean energy.

As we move forward in 2024, the world will be watching closely to see how companies like Iberdrola continue to drive the renewable energy revolution and shape the future of our planet.