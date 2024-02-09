i3 Verticals Reports Strong Q1 2024 Earnings and Sells Merchant Services Assets to Focus on Core Markets

In a significant announcement during its First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call, i3 Verticals, a prominent technology and payment processing firm, reported a robust financial performance. The company witnessed a 7% surge in both revenue and EBITDA in Q1 compared to the same period last year, with Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) expanding by 9%. The growth was primarily driven by the nurturing of recurring revenue streams such as Software as a Service (SaaS) and transaction-based revenue, leading to a decline in license revenue.

Advertisment

Strategic Shift and Asset Sale

Greg Daily, the Chairman and CEO of i3 Verticals, emphasized the company's strategic decision to focus on its core markets of public sector, healthcare, and education. This focus is evident in the decision to sell assets related to its merchant services business. Daily explained that the sale aims to find a long-term partner who can help unlock payment opportunities within i3 Verticals' current software businesses.

Rick Stanford, the President of the company, elaborated on the Board's decision to explore the sale and the ongoing process. He highlighted the merchant services' market leadership and its standalone operational capability. Despite the sale, the company assures that it will not affect current clients, and an ongoing payment partnership with the potential buyer is anticipated.

Advertisment

Financial Performance and Future Plans

Clay Whitson, the CFO, detailed the financial results, noting a shift from one-time software sales to recurring revenue models and an increase in ARR. For the quarter ended December 2023, i3 Verticals reported $91.99 million in revenue, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.9%. The EPS for the same period was $0.36, compared to $0.37 a year ago.

The company expects to deploy capital from the asset sale to pay down debt and invest in strategic acquisitions within its target vertical markets. The reported revenue represents a surprise of 1.00% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $92.92 million. Despite missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1%, the company's performance in terms of key metrics such as payment volume, revenue software and services, and revenue merchant services remains strong.

Advertisment

A New Chapter for i3 Verticals

As i3 Verticals enters a new chapter, the company's strong financial performance and strategic decisions signal a promising future. The sale of its merchant services assets is a significant step towards focusing on core markets and nurturing recurring revenue streams. The company's commitment to its clients and shareholders remains unwavering, with plans to reinvest capital from the asset sale into strategic acquisitions and debt reduction.

The path ahead for i3 Verticals is filled with potential and promise. As the company continues to navigate the dynamic landscape of technology and payment processing, it remains dedicated to delivering value to its clients and shareholders alike. The sale of its merchant services assets marks a pivotal moment in the company's history, one that will undoubtedly shape its future and the broader industry.