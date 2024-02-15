Hyve Managed Hosting Expands into U.S. Market with Austin Hub and New Head of Region

In an era where digital transformation dictates the pace of global business, Hyve Managed Hosting announces its strategic expansion into the U.S. market with the establishment of its North American hub in Austin, Texas. This significant move is poised to position Hyve as a frontrunner in the provision of bespoke global infrastructure and management services, including private cloud, dedicated servers, colocation, and security services. Spearheading this venture into uncharted waters is Stoney Reynolds, newly appointed as the Head of Region in the U.S., tasked with navigating the company through its next phase of growth and expansion across the continent. In light of a remarkable 51% revenue surge over the past three years, Hyve's leap into the U.S. market is not just timely but indicative of a broader strategy aimed at seizing a substantial share of the burgeoning North American cloud computing sector, projected to hit $612.9 billion by 2030.

Advertisment

Setting the Stage for Innovation and Growth

Hyve's expansion into Austin, a city renowned for its vibrant tech scene and entrepreneurial spirit, is a calculated move designed to tap into the heart of innovation. By offering a personalized approach to cloud hosting solutions, Hyve aims to distinguish itself in a market currently dominated by a handful of hyperscalers. The cornerstone of Hyve's strategy lies in its commitment to providing managed VMware cloud services tailored to the diverse needs of businesses across various sectors. This approach, coupled with an aggressive U.S. recruitment and channel partner strategy, signifies Hyve's ambition to become the go-to managed cloud provider in the region.

Forging Ahead with a Strong Foundation

Advertisment

Hyve's track record of success, underscored by its service to major brands such as Capita, Caffe Nero, and RSPCA, alongside U.S.-based customers like Orders In Seconds Inc. and Virium Technology LLC, provides a solid foundation for its U.S. operations. The decision to appoint Stoney Reynolds as the Head of Region reflects Hyve's strategic focus on leadership with a deep understanding of the market dynamics and an ability to steer the company towards achieving its ambitious goals. Reynolds’ leadership is expected to be instrumental in shaping the company's growth trajectory and ensuring that Hyve's entry into the U.S. market is not only successful but also sustainable in the long run.

Hyve's Vision for the Future

The move by Hyve Managed Hosting to expand into the U.S. market is more than just a geographical shift; it's a statement of intent. As the North American cloud computing market continues to grow exponentially, Hyve's personalized and bespoke service offerings are set to challenge the status quo, offering customers an alternative that prioritizes flexibility, security, and tailor-made solutions. With a global network of data centers and a strong emphasis on managed VMware cloud services, Hyve is well-positioned to cater to the evolving needs of businesses seeking to leverage cloud technology to drive growth and innovation.