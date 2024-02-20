Hyundai's Supernal Signs Milestone AAM Agreements with Singapore's EDB and CAAS at Singapore Airshow 2024

In a significant leap towards the future of urban mobility, Supernal LLC, a branch of the renowned Hyundai Motor Group specializing in advanced air mobility (AAM), has inked groundbreaking memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with two pivotal Singaporean authorities. The Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) and the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) are now aligned with Supernal in a bold venture to redefine the skies of Singapore and the broader Asia-Pacific region. This partnership, forged at the Singapore Airshow 2024, marks a pivotal moment in the global race towards sustainable and efficient urban air transportation.

Charting the Future of Air Mobility

The collaboration between Supernal and its Singaporean partners is not merely transactional but a shared vision for the future of urban mobility. The MOUs encompass a wide range of activities aimed at propelling AAM to the forefront of transportation solutions in the Asia-Pacific. From rigorous research and development initiatives to the exploration of potential use cases, the partnership signifies a comprehensive approach to not just envisioning but actively creating the future of air travel. Integral to this endeavor is the development of a robust safety regulatory framework, a critical step towards ensuring that AAM can be integrated seamlessly and safely into existing urban landscapes.

A Synergy of Expertise and Innovation

At the heart of this partnership is a synergy that leverages the unique strengths of each entity. Supernal brings to the table Hyundai Motor Group's vast experience in automotive excellence, now pivoted towards the skies with advanced air mobility solutions. The EDB’s insight into economic strategies and the CAAS’s regulatory acumen create a formidable triad, poised to tackle the multifaceted challenges of introducing AAM to a bustling urban environment like Singapore. Jaiwon Shin, President of Hyundai Motor Group and CEO of Supernal, highlighted the importance of these partnerships in not only advancing AAM technology but also in establishing a viable business and operational model that benefits all stakeholders.

Engaging the Community and Beyond

Understanding that the success of AAM extends beyond technological achievements, the MOUs also emphasize the importance of public engagement. Garnering public support and understanding is crucial for the integration of AAM into daily life. By involving the community in the developmental process, Supernal and its partners aim to demystify AAM, showcasing its potential as a reliable, efficient, and sustainable mode of transportation. The Singapore Economic Development Board and CAAS are particularly keen on highlighting AAM’s potential to enrich the aerospace sector, emphasizing the role of collaborative efforts in crafting effective regulatory frameworks and standards.

In conclusion, the partnership between Supernal LLC, the Singapore Economic Development Board, and the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore, symbolizes a significant stride towards the future of urban air mobility. As these MOUs set the stage for a transformative journey, the implications for the Asia-Pacific region and the global landscape of transportation are profound. With a blend of innovation, collaboration, and public engagement, the future of advanced air mobility in Singapore looks not just promising but exhilarating.