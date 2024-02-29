Hyundai Unveils Powerful Staria Hybrid in Korea: Future of Minivans Redefined

Hyundai has officially launched the new Staria Hybrid in Korea, marking a significant leap in the evolution of its minivan lineup. This latest model combines a turbocharged 1.6-liter Smartstream petrol engine with an electric motor, delivering unmatched power and efficiency. The hybrid system's total output stands at 242 hp and 367 Nm of torque, making it the most potent Staria variant to date. Beyond power, the Staria Hybrid promises a combined fuel consumption of 7.7 lt/100 km, setting a new standard for fuel economy in its class.

Revolutionary Design and Comfort

Despite its advanced hybrid powertrain, the Staria Hybrid retains the iconic design elements that set its predecessors apart. The futuristic LED strip and expansive glass area offer a distinctive look, while the interior is designed with comfort and practicality in mind. The van is available in both Cargo and Tourer configurations, catering to a wide range of needs. Inside, passengers can enjoy a digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch infotainment display with hybrid-specific graphics, and an array of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) for a safer, more comfortable journey.

Enhanced Features for Modern Needs

Hyundai has equipped the Staria Hybrid with several new features to enhance its appeal further. These include a USB-C charging port, a redesigned smart key, and front parking sensors. The automatic sliding doors now operate more slowly for added safety. Hyundai also offers a range of accessories designed for convenience, such as a tailgate-mounted multi-hanger and a sliding cargo floor, ensuring that the Staria Hybrid meets the demands of today's busy families and professionals.

Market Availability and Pricing

Currently available for order in the Korean market, the Hyundai Staria Hybrid is priced from ₩34,330,000 ($25,711) for the Cargo version and ₩36,530,000 ($27,364) for the Tourer model. While its introduction to other markets remains unconfirmed, the Staria Hybrid's launch in Korea signals Hyundai's commitment to expanding its eco-friendly offerings. As consumers worldwide increasingly prioritize sustainability alongside performance, the Staria Hybrid stands as a compelling proposition in the competitive minivan segment.

The introduction of the Hyundai Staria Hybrid represents a pivotal moment in the evolution of the minivan, blending cutting-edge technology with practical design to meet the needs of modern families and businesses. With its impressive power, fuel efficiency, and array of features, the Staria Hybrid sets a new benchmark in its class, promising to influence future developments in the automotive industry.