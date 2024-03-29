Hyundai Launches Creta N Line in India: Sportier Design, Same Turbo Power

Hyundai India has recently unveiled the Creta N Line, a sportier iteration of its best-selling SUV, the Creta. This launch closely follows the introduction of the standard Creta, making it a significant move to consolidate Hyundai's dominance in India's compact SUV market. With subtle design tweaks aimed at enthusiasts and minimal price differences, choosing between the standard and N Line versions poses a challenge for potential buyers.

Price Comparison: Creta vs. Creta N Line

Buying an SUV over four meters long has become an expensive endeavor, with prices usually starting above 10 lakh. Hyundai's Creta and its N Line variant are no exceptions, positioned in the 15 lakh and above category. The Creta N Line, based on the SX and SX(O) variants of the standard Creta, begins at 16.82 lakh (ex-showroom), with the top variant priced at 20.30 lakh. The minor price difference highlights Hyundai's strategy to offer a sportier option without significantly impacting the buyer's budget.

Design and Features: Spotting the Differences

The Creta N Line maintains the core design of the standard Creta but introduces sportier elements such as a redesigned grille, bumper, and larger 18-inch alloy wheels. Unique red accents and a matte gray color option exclusive to the N Line enhance its sporty appeal. Inside, the cabin features an all-black theme with red accents and stitching, along with N Line badges, differentiating it from its counterpart. These aesthetic changes cater to those seeking a more dynamic look and feel in their vehicle.

Performance: Engine, Transmission, and Drive Experience

Under the hood, both Creta variants house the same 1.5-liter turbo petrol engine. However, the Creta N Line stands out with its transmission options, offering both a five-speed manual and a seven-speed DCT gearbox. Adjustments to the suspension and steering wheel in the N Line variant promise an enhanced driving experience, complemented by the sportier sound from the twin-tip exhaust. These modifications aim to attract enthusiasts desiring a more engaging drive without compromising the SUV's practicality.

Hyundai's strategic move to launch the Creta N Line alongside its standard version underscores the brand's commitment to cater to diverse buyer preferences. While the core attributes of the Creta remain intact, the N Line variant offers subtle yet impactful enhancements for those seeking a sportier edge. This approach not only broadens Hyundai's appeal but also strengthens its position in the competitive compact SUV segment in India.