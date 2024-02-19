Hyundai Debuts Locally-Made Batteries in Indonesia Amid Global Electric Vehicle Shift

In a groundbreaking move, Hyundai Motor plans to power its new battery electric vehicle (BEV) model in Indonesia with locally made lithium-ion battery cells. This marks Hyundai as the first EV manufacturer to localize batteries in the country. The company's recent investment in a plant for NCMA lithium-ion batteries with an annual capacity of 10GWh is a testament to its commitment to Indonesia's burgeoning EV market. Despite this progress, Hyundai's global vehicle sales paint a picture of an industry experiencing both growth and challenges.

Advertisment

Hyundai's Growth and Challenges in the Global Market

Hyundai Motor Company reported global vehicle sales of 315,555 in January 2024, marking a 1.8% increase year-over-year. However, the company witnessed a slight decline in plug-in electric car sales year-over-year, suggesting potential obstacles in the EV market. In 2023, Hyundai's global plug-in car sales exceeded 300,000, with over 260,000 being all-electric Hyundai and Genesis cars. The combined wholesale shipments of Hyundai and Genesis plug-in cars reached 18,658 last month, with all-electric car volume decreasing by 14% year-over-year. On the other hand, plug-in hybrid car volume experienced a 19% year-on-year increase.

Genesis Brand's Struggles and Strategic Shift

Advertisment

The Genesis brand, Hyundai's luxury vehicle division, has been struggling with electrification. Wholesale shipments hit a new low in January, indicating a setback. Despite Hyundai Group's earlier announcement that all new Genesis models from 2025 would be fully electric, a recent report suggests a potential pivot towards hybrids as a transitional strategy. This strategic shift is driven by concerns over the prospects of the EV market and the recognition of hybrids as a viable alternative.

Hybrid Technology: A Transitional Strategy

The Genesis EV range, which includes the GV60, Electrified GV70, and Electrified G80, only has the GV60 built on a dedicated EV platform. This suggests that other models like the G70, GV70, G80, GV80, and GV80 Coupe could transition to hybrid technology. U.S. dealers have expressed a preference for plug-in hybrid models, even though the initial focus may be on self-charging hybrids. Sales data indicates a slow adoption of EVs by Genesis customers, with only a slight increase in EV sales from 2022 to 2023, contrasting with a rise in hybrid sales within the Hyundai Group overall.

In conclusion, as Hyundai pioneers the use of locally made batteries in Indonesia, it continues to grapple with market trends and consumer preferences globally. With the potential pivot towards hybrid models, it appears that the electrification journey for automakers like Hyundai is still filled with twists and turns.