Hyte’s Keeb TKL: An RGB-Lit Dream For PC Enthusiasts

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:55 pm EST
Hyte, a brand renowned in the realm of PC hardware, has unveiled its latest creation – the Keeb TKL keyboard, a high-end marvel designed for PC enthusiasts who revel in the allure of RGB lighting. The Keeb TKL is not just a keyboard; it’s a testament to Hyte’s commitment to the enthusiast keyboard segment, combining detailed features and unique naming conventions in a bold package that’s sure to turn heads.

Immersive RGB Lighting

One of the keyboard’s distinguishing features is its Crystal Bubble Polycarbonate case, which houses a substantial 155-pixel qRGB array. The result is a vibrant, multi-colored lighting display that can be customized to fit the user’s preference and mood, making each keystroke an immersive experience.

Intuitive Control and Exceptional Performance

Beyond the aesthetics, the Keeb TKL showcases an impressive array of functionality. Two magnetic rollers at the top of the keyboard provide easy control over volume and media shortcuts. Five dedicated media keys with Flappy Paddle tactile low-profile blue switches ensure fast, responsive command execution. The main keys are equipped with Fluffy Lavender linear switches, pre-lubed with Krytox 205g0, offering a fast and responsive typing experience with an actuation force of just 40 grams.

Superior Sound Dampening and Customization

The keyboard does not compromise on comfort. Sound dampening layers minimize noise, while the gasket-mounted 5-pin hot swappable PCB contributes to a satisfying, tactile typing experience. The included HYTE Nexus software allows users to customize lighting and macros, tailoring the Keeb TKL to their specific needs and preferences.

With a price tag of $179.99 in the US and around 199 in the UK, the Keeb TKL is positioned at the higher end of the market. Although its distinctive design and extensive RGB lighting may not be everyone’s cup of tea, it undeniably represents a bold and innovative step forward in the world of enthusiast keyboards.

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

