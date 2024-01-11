en English
Hyte Reveals its First All-In-One Liquid Cooler, the THICC Q60, at CES 2024

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:31 pm EST
At the recently held CES 2024, Hyte made a significant stride in the cooling solutions market with the introduction of its first all-in-one (AIO) liquid cooler, the THICC Q60. The THICC Q60 is a bold response to the need for a simpler alternative to traditional water cooling systems that often demand intricate assembly and maintenance.

A Glimpse into the THICC Q60

The THICC Q60 breaks away from the ordinary with a pre-assembled setup, designed for ease of use. However, its most distinguishing feature is a large, 5-inch LCD screen. This screen, equipped with a resolution of 1280 x 720 and a 60Hz refresh rate, is strategically positioned over the CPU heatsink. It is capable of displaying vital PC statistics or personalized images, adding a unique touch to the user’s setup.

Visual Appeal Meets Performance

Further enhancing the cooler’s aesthetic appeal are 42 customizable RGB LEDs, allowing users to personalize their lighting effects. But the THICC Q60 is more than just a visual spectacle. Its standout attribute is a thick 52mm radiator, significantly larger than the standard 30mm radiators found in similar cooling solutions. This enhanced cooling capacity sets it apart from competitors and allows it to claim superior performance over 360mm radiators despite being only a 240mm size.

Compatibility and Market Positioning

Given its substantial size, compatibility with certain PC cases may pose a challenge. However, it fits comfortably into Hyte’s larger Y60 and Y70 cases. The THICC Q60 caters to a broad range of CPU sockets from both Intel and AMD. It is expected to hit the market within the first quarter of the year, carrying a price tag of $299.99. This pricing places it towards the higher end of the AIO market. However, considering Hyte’s reputation for premium-priced PC hardware, it is clear that the company is targeting the high-end segment of the market.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

