Business

Hyper Dock Revolutionizes Connectivity with Advanced Features

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:03 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 11:44 pm EST
Hyper Dock Revolutionizes Connectivity with Advanced Features

A revolution in connectivity and storage options is on the horizon with the unveiling of a new Hyper dock, set to redefine the concept of data transfer and storage for users. This cutting-edge dock comes packed with several advanced features, notably three Thunderbolt 5 ports, a built-in CFexpress Type B memory card slot, and a slot for an NVMe SSD.

Unlocking High-Speed Data Transfer

The inclusion of Thunderbolt 5 ports is a significant development. The latest in high-speed data transfer standards, these ports are a boon for users seeking to connect large external monitors or storage systems. Thunderbolt 5 offers double the data transfer speeds at 80Gbps and includes a one-way 120Gbps mode suitable for large monitors. The dock’s design offers the potential to connect three Thunderbolt 5 devices, significantly expanding capabilities for laptops with limited ports.

A Boon for Photographers and Videographers

The CFexpress Type B memory card slot is a significant addition for photographers and videographers using the latest Canon and Nikon cameras. This feature eliminates the need for a separate, typically costly CFexpress card reader. CFexpress memory cards represent a newer, faster alternative to traditional SD Cards, adopted by recent mirrorless camera models from Canon and Nikon. Though Sony opts for the smaller Type A cards, the Hyper dock’s capability to read Type B cards broadens its user base.

Enhanced Storage Capacity

The Hyper dock also includes an NVMe SSD slot, a useful feature for expanding the built-in storage of the connected device. This SSD slot is compatible with PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD cards, which must be purchased separately. Moreover, the dock is capable of delivering up to 140 watts of power to a connected laptop, thereby enhancing its utility.

Hyper is also set to release a snap-on SSD enclosure for iPhones, a boon for users seeking expanded storage capacity. This accessory, which can accommodate M.2 SSDs and requires an external USB-C power source, is expected to be available in the second quarter for $40.

Set to be available in the third quarter for $399, the Hyper dock promises a new level of convenience and capability in terms of connectivity and storage. Its advanced features and robust design signify a leap forward in data transfer and storage solutions, catering to an increasingly digitized and connected world.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

