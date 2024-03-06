Hyderabad to Launch 'Novum': Futuristic Multi-Level Parking Revolutionizing Urban Space

In a significant stride towards urban infrastructure development, Hyderabad is on the verge of introducing 'Novum', a state-of-the-art multi-level parking complex in Nampally. Spearheaded by Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) in partnership with Bhari Infra Private Ltd, this project represents a blend of innovation and practicality aimed at addressing the city's parking challenges.

Advertisment

Breaking New Ground in Parking Solutions

Initiated by the vision of former MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao, 'Novum' emerged from the need to alleviate parking woes in Hyderabad. Despite facing delays due to the pandemic, the project, with an investment of Rs. 80 crore, is nearing completion. Designed to hold approximately 250 vehicles, the facility leverages automated technology ensuring efficient space utilization and security. With machines and software sourced from German innovator Palis Automated Parking, 'Novum' promises a seamless parking experience devoid of human intervention. Vehicles are scanned upon entry, with essential details recorded to assign an optimal parking slot, showcasing a fusion of technological prowess and user convenience.

A Multi-Use Complex with a View

Advertisment

Beyond its primary function, 'Novum' incorporates commercial spaces and leisure amenities, adding layers of functionality to the structure. Spanning 12 floors with an additional three basement levels, the building allocates the ground to fifth floors for commercial use, while dedicating the remaining space to parking. Notably, an open-air restaurant and a viewing gallery are set to enhance visitor experience. These features not only augment the utility of 'Novum' but also contribute to the aesthetic and social fabric of Nampally, inviting residents and visitors to engage with the space in multiple ways.

Setting a Precedent for Urban Development

The introduction of 'Novum' is poised to set a benchmark in urban parking and infrastructure, marrying technological innovation with practical urban needs. As Hyderabad continues to grow, projects like these offer a glimpse into the future of city planning where efficiency, security, and multipurpose use are paramount. Moreover, the success of 'Novum' could catalyze similar developments across other parts of the city, fundamentally transforming how urban spaces are conceived and utilized. By reimagining parking, Hyderabad is not just solving an immediate problem but is also paving the way for a more adaptable and sustainable urban future.