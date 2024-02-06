Humble Choice Reveals February 2024 Game Lineup: Scorn Takes Center Stage

Humble Choice, the popular game subscription service, has announced its February 2024 lineup of games for subscribers, featuring an intriguing array of titles, including the highly anticipated Scorn. Each game is presented with its Steam Deck rating, and where accessible, a ProtonDB rating, thus providing subscribers an in-depth understanding of the game's performance and appeal.

The February Bundle

In the February collection of Humble Choice, subscribers will find a captivating bundle of games, including the acclaimed Life is Strange: True Colors, the atmospheric horror game Scorn, and the amusing Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed. In addition to the new games, subscribers can capitalize on the opportunity to earn wallet credit for their next store purchase, further augmenting the value of the subscription.

Charity and Discounts

True to its mission, Humble Choice continues to deliver on its promise of giving back. The subscription service has announced the total number of bundles sold and the amount raised for charity during the promotion period, cementing its commitment to making a difference. Moreover, long-term subscribers can avail of up to 20% discount at the Humble Store, adding an extra layer of incentive for subscribers.

The New Heavyweight: Scorn

Carving out a special mention in the February lineup is Scorn, a game that has been making waves in the gaming community. Renowned for its unsettling atmosphere and unique gameplay, Scorn presents a twisted, nightmarish world for players to navigate. Coupled with a compelling backstory and a keen focus on exploration and puzzle-solving, this game is set to be a standout addition to the Humble Choice roster.