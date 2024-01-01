en English
AI & ML

Humane's Pin: A Step Towards AI-Enabled Wearable Future

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:32 am EST
Humane’s Pin: A Step Towards AI-Enabled Wearable Future

November 2023 heralded a significant shift in the tech realm, as a startup named Humane introduced a ground-breaking wearable device called Pin. This compact device, which is worn over clothes, utilizes OpenAI’s ChatGPT and a sophisticated laser projection system to display text and images on a user’s hand. This leap in technological innovation prompts an examination of the market potential for AI-enabled wearables, which is currently witnessing an exponential rise in AI integration.

AI Wearables: An Expanding Market

The AI wearable market is booming, with a projected growth from $24.4 billion in 2022 to an astounding $252.4 billion by 2032. These wearables, including smartwatches, AR glasses, and fitness trackers, are increasingly in demand owing to their connectivity, health monitoring capabilities, and personalized user experiences. This unprecedented growth is fuelled by the widespread adoption of IoT, advancements in machine learning, conversational AI, sensor technology, and the evolution of battery life.

Challenges and Opportunities

Despite the promising landscape, AI wearables face hurdles such as data privacy concerns, regulatory issues, high costs, and hardware limitations like battery life. However, there are also immense opportunities for growth in different sectors. The healthcare sector, in particular, is anticipated to be the largest growth area for AI wearables, with demand for remote monitoring and disease prevention. The industrial sector also shows promise, with AI wearables enhancing productivity and safety.

Humane’s Pin: A Game-changer?

Humane’s Pin, the world’s first AI-powered compute device, is set to start shipping in March 2024. Its language recognition feature, organization of notifications, messages, and emails, and its projection technology that allows users to interact with displayed content directly on their hand, make it a potentially game-changing device. However, it’s unclear how the Pin offers a superior experience compared to existing devices like smartphones or Apple Watch. The device’s ability to triage messages and emails also raises trust issues. The Pin is priced at $699 and requires a 24-monthly service for cellular data and a dedicated phone number.

As Humane prepares to launch the Pin into a market dominated by established firms and burgeoning technology, its long-term success will hinge on its ability to maintain a reliable projection system, correct potential errors, and ensure consistent AI performance. The integration of 5G is expected to further enhance connectivity and data processing capabilities, potentially setting a new standard in the AI wearable market.

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

