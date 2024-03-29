Huawei's 2023 Triumph: Profits Soar, Dominates in Smartphones and Auto Tech

BEIJING — Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei has announced a remarkable financial performance for 2023, with its net profit more than doubling, attributed to robust product offerings and a significant 9.6% year-on-year revenue growth, amounting to 704.2 billion yuan ($99.18 billion). The resurgence in the smartphone market, led by the successful launch of the Mate 60 Pro, alongside substantial advancements in its intelligent automobile solutions, has propelled Huawei to new heights.

Smartphone Market Resurgence

Huawei made a strategic comeback in the smartphone arena in 2023 with the release of its Mate 60 Pro in China, a move that saw Huawei smartphone shipments in the country surge by 47% from the previous year, according to Canalys. This surge not only placed Huawei ahead of Xiaomi but also demonstrated the brand's resilience against U.S. restrictions on accessing high-end technology from American suppliers. The Mate 60 Pro, offering download speeds associated with 5G thanks to an advanced semiconductor chip, played a pivotal role in Huawei's remarkable recovery.

Expansion into Automobile Technology

2023 also marked Huawei's aggressive expansion into automobile technology, witnessing a revenue growth of 128.1% from the previous year to 4.7 billion yuan. Partnering with automakers for the Aito electric car brand and selling software and other technology to car companies, Huawei has diversified its portfolio, showcasing its innovative capabilities beyond telecommunications. This move not only broadens Huawei's revenue streams but also positions the company as a key player in the burgeoning smart car industry.

Steady Growth in Consumer and ICT Business

Despite the challenging global economic environment, Huawei's consumer business saw a revenue increase of 17.3% year-on-year to 251.5 billion yuan in 2023. The ICT sector continued to be Huawei's largest revenue driver, with a modest 2.3% increase from the previous year, reaching 362 billion yuan. The cloud business also saw nearly a 22% revenue growth, reaching 55.3 billion yuan, highlighting Huawei's strategic focus on cloud computing and digital services as future growth engines.