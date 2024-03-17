Huawei to Overcome Semiconductor Shortage, Boosting Luxeed S7 Production

Huawei has announced a breakthrough in resolving the semiconductor shortage that has significantly impacted the production and delivery of Chery's Luxeed S7 sedan. In a statement made at an EV100 think tank forum, Richard Yu, Huawei's managing director and chairman of its smart car solutions, highlighted the collaborative efforts with Chinese automakers Chery and Changan Auto to address the production delays. This development is poised to rejuvenate the launch of the Luxeed S7 sedan, Chery's inaugural model for its Luxeed EV brand, which has accumulated about 20,000 orders as of late November.

Addressing Production Hurdles

Chery and Changan Auto had previously expressed concerns over the delays in the delivery of their flagship model, the Luxeed S7 sedan, due to a computing unit manufactured by Huawei. The semiconductor shortage and factory relocation issues have been at the core of this production bottleneck. However, Richard Yu's announcement signals a significant turnaround with the resolution expected to kick in from next month. This comes as a relief to both manufacturers and customers, who were promised reimbursements of up to 10,000 yuan if the delivery timelines were not met.

Strategic Moves in the EV Market

The Luxeed S7 sedan is priced from 249,800 yuan ($34,716.62), marking a critical entry for Chery into the electric vehicle (EV) market under its Luxeed EV brand. Huawei's involvement in this project underscores its ambition to pivot towards becoming a major supplier in the intelligent electric vehicle era. Despite facing challenges as the only money-losing unit among Huawei's main six, the smart car solutions division is making strategic moves to solidify its position in the EV landscape. This includes overcoming the semiconductor shortages that have plagued the industry at large.

Implications for the Future of EVs

The resolution of the semiconductor shortage not only bodes well for the immediate future of the Luxeed S7 sedan but also sets a positive precedent for the EV industry. As companies like Huawei and Chery navigate through these challenges, their experiences and solutions contribute to a more resilient supply chain. The successful delivery of the Luxeed S7 sedan could potentially catalyze further collaboration between tech giants and automakers, driving innovation and addressing the technical hurdles that have hindered the EV market's growth.

As the Luxeed S7 prepares to hit the roads, the industry watches keenly. This episode illustrates the critical importance of collaboration between technology providers and automakers in overcoming production challenges. It also highlights the dynamic and evolving nature of the EV market, where adaptability and innovation are key to addressing unforeseen challenges. With Huawei and Chery poised to move past this hurdle, the future of smart, connected electric vehicles looks promising, marking a significant step forward in the journey towards a more sustainable and technologically advanced automotive landscape.